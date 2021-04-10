Last Updated:

UCEED 2021 Result For First Round Of Seat Allotment Released By IIT-Bombay, Check Here

UCEED 2021: IIT- Bombay has released the first round of seat allotment results for UCEED 2021. Check full details, direct link and steps to check here.

uceed 2021

UCEED 2021 (Image Credit: Shutterstock)


UCEED 2021: Indian Institute of Technology- Bombay (IIT Bombay) on Saturday declared the UCEED 2021 round 1 seat allotment results on its official website. The Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design B.Des Admission List - Round 1can be downloaded from the official website of UCEED by visiting the official website- uceed.iitb.ac.in. The list of selected candidates in the first round of the BDes Programme has been released for admissions to IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad and IIITDM Jabalpur, for Academic Year 2021-2022.

Candidates can accept the offered seat by April 26. The option to freeze or float the seat and pay the acceptance fee will be available till the deadline i.e., April 26 till 11.55 pm. The selected candidates can remit the seat acceptance fee only once So, candidates who are allotted another seat (because they chose the ‘float’ option) do not have to pay seat acceptance fee again.

How to check UCEED 2021 first round seat allotment result

  1. Visit the official site of UCEED -uceed.iitb.ac.in.
  2. On the homepage, click on UCEED 2021 Round 1 seat allotment result link 
  3. A PDF file will appear on the screen
  4. Check your roll number in the list
  5. Download and save it in your computer

Direct link to check UCEED 2021 seat allotment result 

"The list of selected candidates in the 1st round of admissions to the BDes programme at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad and IIITDM Jabalpur, for Academic Year 2021-2022 is announced. Please read the information given in the document carefully. Click here to download the document with instructions and selected candidates list," the official website reads. 

As per the official notice released by IIT-Bombay, the last date to withdraw/cancel a provisionally allotted seat is August 16, 2021. For those candidates who withdraw/cancelled their seats on or before August 16, 2021, the seat acceptance fees ( after deducting the processing fee) will be refunded to the mentioned bank account details at the time of filling out the BDes Application for admission. Check UCEED 2021 seat allotment schedule here.

UCEED 2021: Seat Allotment Schedule

  • Round 1 - April 10, 2021
  • Round 2 - May 10, 2021
  • Round 3 - June 10, 2021
  • Supplementary Round 1 - July 30, 2021
  • Supplementary Round 2 (Final Round) - August 18, 2021
