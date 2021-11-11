UCEED 2022: Deadline To Fill Application Form Ends Today, Check Details Here

UCEED 2022 registration update: Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay had recently extended the deadline for UCEED registration. All the students who want to apply for undergraduate design programmes and have not yet applied can apply till today. The candidates who will qualify for the respective exams will have to appear for other assessment rounds. Other assessment rounds include the interview round too. Important dates and steps to fill UCEED application form have been mentioned here.

UCEED stands for Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design. It will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology or IIT Bombay on January 22, 2022. The exam will be conducted under the guidance of the UCI committee. The minimum required eligibility to apply for UCEED 2022 is that students should have cleared Class 12th exam. For more details, candidates will have to visit the website uceed.iitb.ac.in.

UCEED 2022: Important Dates

Deadline to register for UCEED 2022 is November 11, 2021

Deadline to register by paying late fee is November 16, 2021

UCEED admit card will be released on January 8, 2022

Candidates will be allowed to request change in case there is any issue with admit card on January 14, 2022

UCEED 2022 exam will be conducted on January 23, 2022

UCEED 2022 result will be out on March 10, 2022

UCEED 2022: Here's How To Apply