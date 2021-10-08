UCEED Registration 2022 Deadline Extended By IIT Bombay; Check Details & How To Apply

UCEED registration 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay, has extended the last date of registration for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design, or UCEED 2022. Earlier, the UCEED registration procedure was scheduled to end on October 10, 2021, but the latest orders issued by IIT Bombay have extended the deadline by seven days which is October 17, 2021. The last date to fill the UCEED 2022 application form with a late fine is October 22, 2021. According to IIT Bombay's official brochure, the examination is scheduled to be held on January 23, 2022. Every year lakhs of students participate in UCEED for admissions in various colleges like IIT Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur. Although the registration link is available on the official portal a lot of students face problems in reaching the right website, for the convenience of the students we have provided the direct link for registration - Apply for UCEED registration 2022.

UCCED Important dates

Events Date UCEED application form last date without late fee October 17, 2021 UCEED 2022 registration form with late fees October 18 - 22, 2021 UCEED 2022 exam January 23, 2022

UCEED registration 2022: Here's how to apply for UCEED 2022

STEP 1: To apply for UCEED 2022 visit the official website.

STEP 2: Now, register for UCEED 2022 by entering the required information.

STEP 3: Now, log in to fill the application form using the credentials received on the registered email address.

STEP 4: Provide personal, communication, and qualification details in the UCEED application form 2022.

STEP 5: Select the UCEED test centre, upload the documents.

STEP 6: To complete the registration process, pay the application fees.

UCEED registration: Eligibility Criteria | Age limit | Application fees

Applicants who want to apply for UCCED must have a passing certificate of classes 10 and 12 from a recognized board. The passing certificate can be from any stream, including Arts & Humanities, Science, and Commerce.

Candidates belonging to General/Open/EWS/OBC-NCL must be born between October 1, 1997, and October 1, 1997. Whereas, SC/ST/PwD category candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1992.

The candidate can not appear more than twice in one year.

The application fee for SC/ST/PwD/female candidates is Rs 1750, while other candidates will have to pay Rs 3500.

