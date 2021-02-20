UCIL Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For 47 Vacancies For Managers, Superintendent Posts

Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) has invited applications for recruitment against 47 vacancies for various posts including manager and superintendents. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts till March 20, 2021. The application process will be offline in which candidates will download the application form from the official website and send it to the UCIL office in Jharkhand.

Detail of Vacancies:

Deputy General Manager (Medical Services)/ Chief Manager(Medical Services) - 1 Post Chief Superintendent (Civil)/ Superintendent (Civil)/ Add. Superintendent (Civil)/ Deputy Superintendent (Civil)- 4 Posts Chief Manager (Accounts)/ Manager (Accounts)/ Add. Manager (Accounts)/ Deputy Manager (Accounts)/ Asstt. Manager (Accounts) - 7 Posts Controller of Stores/ Add. Controller of Stores - 1 Post Add. Superintendent Mines)/ Deputy Superintendent (Mines)/ Asstt. Superintendent (Mines) - 11 Posts Add. Manager (Personnel)/ Deputy Manager (Personnel)- 1 Post Add. Superintendent (Mill)/ Deputy Superintendent (Mill)- 1 Post Add. Superintendent (Inst.)/ Deputy Superintendent- 1 Post Add. Superintendent (Survey)/ Deputy Superintendent (Survey)- 1 Post Deputy Manager (Security)/ Asstt. Manager (Security) - 3 Posts Deputy Controller of Purchase/ Asstt. Controller of Purchase- 1 Post Asstt. Manager (CS)/ Asstt. Manager (Personnel)- 1 Post Supervisor (Chemical) - 7 Posts Supervisor (Civil)- 2 Posts Foreman (Mechanical) - 3 Posts Sc.Asstt.-C (CR&D/ HPU) - 2 Posts

Deputy General Manager/ Chief Manager (Medical Services) ---MBBS Degree by IMC with 18/15 years of experience.

Chief Superintendent/ superintendent/ additional superintendent (Civil) -- Degree in civil engineering or equivalent with 15/12/9/5 years of post-qualification working experience.

Chief Manager/ manager/ additional/deputy manager (Accounts) --- Qualified Chartered Accountant from ICAI/ Cost accountant from ICAI. Minimum 15/12/9/5/2 years of experience.

Controller of stores/additional controller of stories --Degree in any branch of engineering with one year recognized diploma in material management or degree in any discipline with 2 years PG degree/ diploma in materials management/ or MBA with specialization in material management. Minimum 12 or 9 years of experience.

Additional/ Deputy/ Assistant Superintendent MInes -- Bachelors of mining engineering with 9/5/2 years of experience.

For more details, read the official notification. Click here to download the application form.