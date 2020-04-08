Uday Samant Clears Doubts Of Maharashtra University Students About Annual Examinations

Coronavirus Lockdown has affected the annual examinations of various colleges. Due to this reason, the students are worried about their examinations and their studies. It has been notified that the public universities across Maharashtra will hold the summer examinations for the year 2020. Minister Uday Samant has made an important announcement regarding this issue.

Uday Samant made an important announcement

Addressing the issue regarding the University examinations, Higher and Technical education minister Uday Samant interacted with the Vice-Chancellors and the CET cell of various colleges in a video conference. He instructed the VCs that all the concerns of the students should be addressed. Clearing the doubts of the University students, Uday Samant said that the exams of commerce, arts and science were stalled, the courses usually start in May or June. He also added that the common entrance exam too will be held.

Uday Samant further cleared the students' doubt about the exam being cancelled. Uday Samant revealed that the exams are postponed but not cancelled. The University exams in Maharashtra will be held but later than the expected date. The timing has not been specified yet. It has also been revealed that the universities will start lab facilities on the campus to test the students for Coronavirus.

Uday Samant also directed the Universities in Maharashtra to prepare a fresh exam schedule under plan B. so that the examinations can be commenced as soon as the lockdown is lifted. The students need to know that a new examination schedule is kept ready if the lockdown is not lifted on April 14. The University exams in Maharashtra will begin as and when the lockdown is removed.

Uday Samant also took note of how the Universities across Maharashtra are making use of technology to complete the pending portion. An official of the education department replied to this saying that the computers were connected to the mobile phones of the students. Due to this, the students from the polytechnic and technical education do not suffer the loss.

