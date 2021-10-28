UGC Approves 7 More Institutions To Offer Online Degree Programmes; Check Full Details

As many as seven more universities have been approved by the University Grants Commission to offer online degree programs. The seven institutions that offer open and distance learning (ODL) programmes are included in the list that was released in August and September this year. The newly inducted institutes are one each from Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh.

This decision came after meetings of the Standing Appellate Committee (SAC) of the commission, conducted in June and July. Meanwhile, Jamia Millia Islamia has also added new online courses offered by the university. The new courses introduced at Jamia Millia Islamia include BBA, BA in English, Hindi, History, and Urdu, and MCom.

UGC Online Courses: Universities offering online courses

Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala will also offer 10 more online courses, including BCom, MA Animation, Multimedia, and Graphic Design, and MSc in Statistics. Earlier in August and September, the higher education regulatory body had allowed over 50 institutions to offer ODL programs. According to UGC guidelines, institutions are allowed to offer online programmes as long as they comply with the NAAC or NIRF ranking requirements. Similarly, if the institutions fail to comply with UGC regulations, they will be asked to discontinue the programs. The UGC has invited universities and affiliated colleges/institutions to participate in the investor and financial literacy campaign with an aim to spread financial literacy and investment awareness among people. As per various media reports, the education regulatory body is looking for ways of exploring the possibility of running an 'Investor and Financial literacy Campaign in collaboration with the Ministry of Education.

