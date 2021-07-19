UGC Cancels CUCET Exams Due To COVID-19 Pandemic, Might Implement It In Session 2022-23

Owing to the prevailing situation of COVID-19, the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Sunday informed that Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET) for admission to Central Universities will not be implemented this year. According to the tweet posted by UGC, the newly introduced system might be implemented for 'Acad Session 2022-23'. This year will also follow the past practices of admission.

Earlier, Delhi University aspirants had urged the Union Government to continue the use of Class 12 marks as the basis of admission even in a year when Class 12 board examinations were not held.

In view of prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, admission process in Central Universities during Acad Session 2021-22, may continue as per past practice.

The Central Government had introduced the system of CUCET under the recommendations of the National Education Policy. However, Delhi University aspirants had argued that they had not been given sufficient notice to prepare for an aptitude test, which would exacerbate the digital divide and only benefit students who had the resources to access last-minute online coaching. Other institutions including Jawaharlal Nehru University had also opposed the move.

UGC Exam Guidelines & Academic Calendar 2021-22

The Sunday notice comes after UGC, on Saturday issued guidelines on examinations as well as the new academic calendar for 2021-22 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic to all universities and colleges. As per the UGC guidelines, admissions to first-year courses for 2021-22 have to be completed by no later than September 30, 2021. The new academic session will commence by October 1, 2021, after the admission process is complete.

As per the circular issued by the University Grants Commission, universities have been asked to complete the Final Year/ Semester Exams by August 31, 2021. Higher Education Institutions shall ensure that the admission process for undergraduate courses/programmes for the academic session 2021-2022 commences only after the declaration of results by the CBSE, ICSE, and State Boards.

The circular further stated that University Admissions 2021-22 to the first year courses/programmes shall be completed no later than September 30, 2021. The last date for admissions to fill up the remaining vacant seats shall be October 31, 2021, and the relevant documents of the qualifying examination can be accepted up to December 31, 2021. The academic session 2021-2022 shall commence latest by October 1, 2021, for first semester/year students.

(With ANI inputs)