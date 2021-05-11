UGC Chairman Writes To All Educational Officials To Continue Support Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Professor and Chairman of University Grants Commission (UGC), D. P. Singh, on Monday wrote a letter to all the university Vice-Chancellors, & Principals of all Colleges, requesting them to continue their support amid a struggling crisis of COVID-19. The letter added support for students, teachers, staff, officers & other stakeholders. Prof. Singh urged in the letter for a united approach of addressing physical, and mental health with safety and overall well-being.

The letter further added the heads of the institutions to remain "sensitive" in these "challenging times".

"These challenging times demand that we remain sensitive to the problems and needs of our stakeholders, and extend our best possible support and help to overcome such unprecedented situation. As heads of the institutions, all of you have even greater responsibility to work collectively in the larger interest of all concerned for their health and safety and keeping the campus safe," added letter by UGC Chairman.

Measures to be undertaken by High Education

The Chairman further added a list of measures that the higher education authorities need to undertake "for a better tomorrow". The list includes COVID-19 appropriate behavior, mental-health check of stakeholders, vaccination, to stay informed, and ensure support to the vulnerable. The letter from the Government ministry comes amid several steps taken by other ministries including finance, sports, etc.

Lastly, the letter requested all the authorities to support every individual associated with the higher education department.

"I urge upon the Vice-chancellors of all universities and principals of all colleges to continue their concerted efforts & reinforce their support to students, teachers, staff, officers & other stakeholders to keep people in good health, safe &informed in these difficult times," mentioned D.P.Singh in his letter.

Efforts by the Government

Earlier, the finance ministry had reduced the Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) rate on the import of oxygen concentrators amid the fight against COVID-19. Later, the Government had announced a relaxation of IT Act Section 269ST giving major relief to hospitals and other medical facilities. Later, the sports ministry had also announced to take the responsibility for ex-international athletes and coaches. The Government is coming up with several steps to assist the citizens as the country is fighting a deadly pandemic.