UGC Consultant Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For Consultant Posts, Earn Up To Rs 70,000

The University Grants Commission (UGC), New Delhi has invited applications for two posts of Consultant. The interested candidates can apply to the posts by logging on to the official website of the UGC till May 31st, 2021. Here is more information about the eligibility criterion, pay scale, and other relevant information about the same.

UGC consultant recruitment 2021 notification invites applications

Important Dates for Consultant (International Cooperation)

Online Application form starts: May 20th, 2021

Online application form last date: May 31st, 2021

UGC consultant eligibility for Consultant (International Cooperation)

As mentioned on the official notification of the website, the candidate must have a First Class Master’s Degree in Political Science with specialization in International Relations from a recognized university/institute.

Apart from the above-mentioned criteria, a desirable candidate should have proficiency in computer applications. However, this is not an essential qualification criterion.

UGC Recruitment eligibility for Consultant (NEP)

As mentioned on the official notification of the website, the candidate must have a First Class Master’s Degree in Education from a recognised university/institute.

Moreover, the candidate must have NET in Education.

Apart from the above mentioned criteria, a desirable candidate should have proficiency in computer applications. However, this is not an essential qualification criterion.

Period of Engagement:

Initially for a period of one year, further extendable on the basis of performance evaluation

Pay Scale

Remuneration and Pay scale: Rs.50000-70000 p.m. (Depending upon qualification & experience). Subject to TDS at applicable rates.

How to apply for UGC consultant recruitment

To apply for the Consultant (NEP) and Consultant (International Cooporation), a candidate must visit the official website of the University Grants Commission by visiting ugc.ac.in or click here for a direct link. On the home page of the website, a candidate will see the application for both the post. They may click on the desired post. They will be directed to the application form for the chosen post. The candidate must fill out their details and educational qualification information. Next, they must enter their Employment Information Next, they will have to sign the declaration form and submit the application form.

The official notice also reads that interested candidates should apply their applications online at www.ugc.ac.in/jobs, which must be complete in all respects and accompanied by all required documentation. The deadline to submit applications is May 31, 2021. The number of positions available can change. The UGC reserves the right to refuse to fill the position for any reason. There will be no contact in this regard. Applications submitted after the deadline will be rejected.

