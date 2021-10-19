UGC-DAE CSR Recruitment 2021: Apply For Various Posts; Check Eligibility, Dates & More

UGC- DAE CSR Recruitment 2021: The UGC-DAE Consortium for Scientific Research (UGC-DAE CSR) is recruiting candidates for various posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the UGC - DAE vacancy by visiting the official website- csr.res.in. Candidates who have a graduation degree, diploma, or matric pass certificate can apply for the posts of junior engineers, personal assistants, steno typists, and assistants.
UGC-DAE-CSR conducts research by scientists/teachers from all Indian universities on major facilities like the Dhruva reactor, variable energy cyclotron, INDUS-1. To apply for UGC- DAE vacancy candidates can use the direct link given here - Click Here to Apply for UGC- DAE CSR Recruitment 2021.
Vacancy Details for UGC DAE CSR Recruitment 2021
- Personal assistant to centre-director
UGC DAE CSR Recruitment 2021: Important Dates | Age Limit | Application Fees
- October 31, 2021, is the last date to submit the application form.
- November 8, 2021, is the last date to submit the hard copy of the application.
- Candidates aged between 28 years to 30 years can apply on or before the last date of application.
- Application fees for male candidates are Rs. 500, while women candidates will have to pay Rs. 250. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/disabled are exempted from paying fees.
UGC- DAE CSR Recruitment 2021: Educational qualification for UGC- DAE vacancy
- Candidates applying for the post of Junior Engineer must have a Diploma in engineering in a relevant field.
- Candidates applying for Personal Assistant must have a Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field with the capacity to type at the speed of 40 wpm.
- Candidates applying for the post of Steno-Typist must have a matric pass degree or equivalent with a minimum speed of 100 wpm in shorthand and 40 wpm in typing.
- Candidates applying for Assistant 1 posts must have an HSC/Bachelor’s or equivalent qualification is necessary to apply for this recruitment.
UGC- DAE CSR Recruitment 2021: Here's how to apply
- STEP 1: To apply, visit the UGC DAE CSR official website.
- STEP 2: On the homepage, click on the option that reads "Announcement".
- STEP 3: After reading the job description, click on the "Apply online" option.
- STEP 4: Fill out your information and then click on the "submit" button.
- STEP 5: Print a copy of your application for future reference.
- STEP 6: Save the application form as a PDF file and email it to yourself.
Image: Shutterstock