UGC-DAE CSR Recruitment 2021: Apply For Various Posts; Check Eligibility, Dates & More

UGC- DAE CSR Recruitment 2021: The UGC- DAE Consortium for Scientific Research is recruiting candidates for various posts. Check how to apply, dates & more.

UGC- DAE CSR Recruitment 2021: The UGC-DAE Consortium for Scientific Research (UGC-DAE CSR) is recruiting candidates for various posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the UGC - DAE vacancy by visiting the official website- csr.res.in. Candidates who have a graduation degree, diploma, or matric pass certificate can apply for the posts of junior engineers, personal assistants, steno typists, and assistants.

UGC-DAE-CSR conducts research by scientists/teachers from all Indian universities on major facilities like the Dhruva reactor, variable energy cyclotron, INDUS-1. To apply for UGC- DAE vacancy candidates can use the direct link given here - Click Here to Apply for UGC- DAE CSR Recruitment 2021.

Vacancy Details for UGC DAE CSR Recruitment 2021

  • Posts
  • Number of vacancies
  • Junior engineer
  • 01
  • Personal assistant to centre-director
  • 03
  • Steno-typist
  • 01
  • Assistant
  • 01
  • Total 
  • 06

UGC DAE CSR Recruitment 2021: Important Dates | Age Limit | Application Fees

  • October 31, 2021, is the last date to submit the application form.
  • November 8, 2021, is the last date to submit the hard copy of the application.
  • Candidates aged between 28 years to 30 years can apply on or before the last date of application.
  • Application fees for male candidates are Rs. 500, while women candidates will have to pay Rs. 250. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/disabled are exempted from paying fees.

UGC- DAE CSR Recruitment 2021: Educational qualification for UGC- DAE vacancy

  • Candidates applying for the post of Junior Engineer must have a Diploma in engineering in a relevant field.
  • Candidates applying for Personal Assistant must have a Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field with the capacity to type at the speed of 40 wpm.
  • Candidates applying for the post of Steno-Typist must have a matric pass degree or equivalent with a minimum speed of 100 wpm in shorthand and 40 wpm in typing.
  • Candidates applying for Assistant 1 posts must have an HSC/Bachelor’s or equivalent qualification is necessary to apply for this recruitment.

UGC- DAE CSR Recruitment 2021: Here's how to apply

  • STEP 1: To apply, visit the UGC DAE CSR official website.
  • STEP 2: On the homepage, click on the option that reads "Announcement".
  • STEP 3: After reading the job description, click on the "Apply online" option.
  • STEP 4: Fill out your information and then click on the "submit" button.
  • STEP 5: Print a copy of your application for future reference.
  • STEP 6: Save the application form as a PDF file and email it to yourself.

