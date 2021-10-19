UGC-DAE CSR Recruitment 2021: Apply For Various Posts; Check Eligibility, Dates & More

UGC- DAE CSR Recruitment 2021: The UGC-DAE Consortium for Scientific Research (UGC-DAE CSR) is recruiting candidates for various posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the UGC - DAE vacancy by visiting the official website- csr.res.in. Candidates who have a graduation degree, diploma, or matric pass certificate can apply for the posts of junior engineers, personal assistants, steno typists, and assistants.

UGC-DAE-CSR conducts research by scientists/teachers from all Indian universities on major facilities like the Dhruva reactor, variable energy cyclotron, INDUS-1. To apply for UGC- DAE vacancy candidates can use the direct link given here - Click Here to Apply for UGC- DAE CSR Recruitment 2021.

Vacancy Details for UGC DAE CSR Recruitment 2021

Posts Number of vacancies Junior engineer 01 Personal assistant to centre-director 03 Steno-typist 01 Assistant 01 Total 06

UGC DAE CSR Recruitment 2021: Important Dates | Age Limit | Application Fees

October 31, 2021, is the last date to submit the application form.

November 8, 2021, is the last date to submit the hard copy of the application.

Candidates aged between 28 years to 30 years can apply on or before the last date of application.

Application fees for male candidates are Rs. 500, while women candidates will have to pay Rs. 250. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/disabled are exempted from paying fees.

UGC- DAE CSR Recruitment 2021: Educational qualification for UGC- DAE vacancy

Candidates applying for the post of Junior Engineer must have a Diploma in engineering in a relevant field.

Candidates applying for Personal Assistant must have a Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field with the capacity to type at the speed of 40 wpm.

Candidates applying for the post of Steno-Typist must have a matric pass degree or equivalent with a minimum speed of 100 wpm in shorthand and 40 wpm in typing.

Candidates applying for Assistant 1 posts must have an HSC/Bachelor’s or equivalent qualification is necessary to apply for this recruitment.

UGC- DAE CSR Recruitment 2021: Here's how to apply

STEP 1: To apply, visit the UGC DAE CSR official website.

STEP 2: On the homepage, click on the option that reads " Announcement".

STEP 3: After reading the job description, click on the " Apply online " option.

" option. STEP 4: Fill out your information and then click on the " submit" button.

button. STEP 5: Print a copy of your application for future reference.

STEP 6: Save the application form as a PDF file and email it to yourself.

