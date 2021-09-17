UGC Directs Varsities To Consider Applied Mathematics As Main Subject For UG Courses

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed all the varisties to consider Applied Mathematics as the main subject for admissions in undergraduate courses. The notification issued by UGC said the subject was introduced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for students of standards 11 and 12. Students can visit the official website of UGC or can this article to know about the new rules introduced by the UGC.

UGC explained in the statement that the subject Applied Mathematics involves 80 per cent marks of the theory part and 20 per cent marks for the practical work and same implies for the board examination also. From now onwards, Applied Mathematics will be considered as a regular academic subject and will be offered under the Academic stream and its curriculum specifications will be made compatible with the other major subjects for students of classes 11 and 12. The newly introduced subject will also be beneficial for students who are looking to pursue higher studies, claims UGC.

According to the official notification issued by the UGC, it said, "The marks obtained by the candidates in this subject may be included in calculating the aggregate marks for deciding eligibility for admission. Hence, "Applied Mathematics may be considered at par with Mathematics while calculating aggregate marks for admission in courses in the humanities and commerce, other than pure sciences".

UGC: Applied Mathematics to be considered as the main subject in undergraduate courses

It must be noted that UGC has introduced the subject Applied Mathematics in addition to the existing Mathematics course offered by the Board at Sr Secondary level and offered to the students of Class 11 from this academic year. UGC has stated that the subject - Applied Mathematics has been introduced to enhance the mathematical skills and knowledge required in social science, humanities, commerce, accountancy, and other aligned fields. However, the course is likely to be advantageous for those individuals who wish to pursue higher education in social science, commerce, fine arts, and biological sciences, etc.

IMAGE: Shutterstock