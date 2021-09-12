UGC NET 2021: Correction Window Closes Today; Check How To Make Corrections & More

Today is the last date for making corrections to the University Grant Commission National Eligibility Test, or UGC NET 2021. The UGC NET will close the correction window today, September 12, 2021. Candidates must note that once the application correction window gets closed, applicants will not be able to make any changes. The UGC NET correction window opened on September 7, 2021. All the important details related to UGC NET are available on this website.

The official notice issued by NTA says the candidates will have to pay no fine for making any sort of correction in the application form. Notably, today is the last date to pay any additional fees or application fees by the candidates, and after today, no payments will be accepted. Moreover, the application fees can be paid via online mode using a debit/credit card or net banking. The UGC exam for December 2020 and June 2021 are being conducted jointly this year, which got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

UGC NET: Here's how to make corrections

To apply for UGC NET, open the official website of ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Now, click on the link that reads, "Correction Window for UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles"

Now, click on the notification and a new window will automatically open.

Log in using the credentials such as the application number and password.

The correction window will open after successfully signing in.

Make the required corrections. It is recommended to take a screenshot or take out a soft copy of the final application form.

UGC NET 2021: Important Dates| Direct Link | Additional Information

The UGC NET Correction Facility window will close on September 12, 2021, and will last till midnight. The UGC NET 2021 is scheduled to happen on October 6 to 8 and October 17 to 19. The UGC Examination will have two papers and the entire examination will be for three hours. There are no negative marks on giving wrong answers, and each correct answer carries two marks. So far, no admit cards for the exam have been issued. The candidate will receive the admit card for the UGC only after fulfilling the eligibility criteria. Candidates can use this direct link to make corrections - UGC NET 2021 Correction Facility.



