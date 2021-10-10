UGC NET 2021: Dec 2020 & June 2021 Cycle Exams Postponed; See Notice Highlights Here

UGC NET 2021 Exam Date update: National Testing Agency which is the exam conducting body of University Grant Commission National Eligibility Test has issued an important notice. The notice reads that the UGC NET 2021 has been postponed till further notice. Earlier, the examination was scheduled to begin on October 17, 2021, and conclude on October 25, 2021. However, NTA decided to postpone the dates. The new dates have not been announced yet. Candidates who registered themselves for taking the UGC NET 2021 exam should make sure to keep an eye on the official website for being updated. The official website is ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

This decision has been taken considering the date clash with other exams. Many students requested NTA regarding the clash of dates with other significant examinations. As soon as the new dates are announced, UGC NET Admit Card 2021 is also likely to be issued. Candidates should be ready with their registration number, date of birth, and other details ready to download the admit card. The important notice on UGC NET Exam Date 2021 is shared below for reference.

UGC NET 2021 Exam postponed: Official notice

Official notice uploaded on NTA reads,

"As per the Public Notice dated 03.09.2021, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had rescheduled the examination dates for UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles and the revised dates of examination were announced from 17 October to 25 October 2021. Several requests have been received from candidates regarding the clash with some other major examinations. Hence NTA has decided to postpone the UGCNET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles to subsequent dates which will be announced shortly."

Notice further reads,

"Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates regarding the examination. For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at ugcnet@nta.ac.in."

UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles merged

NTA could not conduct the UGC NET December 2020 cycle of the exam due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The June 2021 cycle of UGC NET was also postponed due to the pandemic. The Agency then decided to conduct these two cycles of exams together in the month of October. "Due to postponement of December 2020 UGC-NET in view of COVID-19, the schedule of June 2021 UGCNET has been delayed. In order to regularize the UGC-NET examination cycles, the National Testing Agency (NTA), with the concurrence of UGC, has merged both UGC-NET of December 2020 and June 2021 cycles so that they be conducted together in CBT mode. The Application process is therefore being reopened for the new applicants to fill in and submit their forms", the official notice reads. "The slots of JRFs of both UGC-NET of December 2020 and June 2021 cycles will be merged, while the methodology for Subject-wise cum Category-wise allocation of JRFs shall remain unchanged," the NTA notice further reads.