UGC NET 2021: NTA Revises Exam Dates For Dec 2020 & June 2021; Check Details Here

UGC NET 2021: The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test conducting body NTA has released the revised UGC NET 2021 Exam schedule. The National Testing Agency said that it has changed the exam date to avoid a clash. The new exam date has been uploaded to the official website. Candidates who have to take exams in October 2021 are advised to go through the official notice by clicking on the direct link mentioned here. The official website is ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Earlier the UGC NET 2021 October examination was to be conducted between 6 October and 11 October 2021. It is to be noted that the October examination is a combined examination for the December 2020 and also the June 2021 cycle. The new schedule says that the exam will be conducted in two blocks. The first block will start from October 6 and will continue till October 8, 2021. The second block will start from October 17 and will continue till October 19, 2021.

UGC NET 2021 October Exam: Check Revised Schedule

Old date- UGC NET 2021 October Exam was scheduled to be held between October 6 and October 11. 2021

New dates- As per the revised schedule, exams will be held between October 6 - October 8 and October 17 - October 19, 2021

Here is the direct link to the official schedule

UGC NET 2021: Application window

The National Testing Agency is currently accepting applications for the UCC NET 2021 October examination. however, candidates who had registered themselves for UGC NET 2020 December exam should not apply again. Fresh applications should make sure to apply till 6 September 2021, on ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The application correction window will be opened on 7 September and will be closed on 12 September 2021. The admit card will be released almost a week before the commencement of exams. However, an official date has not been announced by NTA.