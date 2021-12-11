UGC NET 2021 Phase II Exam Rescheduled; Check Exam Dates Here

UGC NET Phase 2 Exam: The University Grant Commission National Testing Agency (UGC-NTA) has released the revised examination date sheet for the December 2020 and June 2021 examinations for Phase II. In view of the cyclone, NTA rescheduled the date for the examination, and students who are going to appear in the examination can now check the new exam date here or can visit the official website at nta.ac.in. According to the latest notice issued by the NTA, the examination has been rescheduled for Phase II of the December 2020 and June 2021 cycles.

Candidates must note that the examination will now be conducted from December 24 to December 30, 2021, under strict COVID guidelines. The new date sheets have been released for seven main subjects for both Phase 1 and Phase 2. The entry schedule is available on the NTA website. Every year, the NTA conducts the examination twice. However, the UGC-NET December 2020 exam was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the scheduled June 2021 exam was also delayed.

UGC NET Phase 2 Exam Date

Subject Date Bengali, Group 1 & 2 December 24, 2021 Kannada December 26, 2021 Hindi, Group 1 & 2 December 26, 2021 Sanskrit December 27, 2021 Home Science December 27, 2021 Geography. Group 1 & 2 December 29, 2021 Sociology December 30, 2021 Labour Welfare December 30, 2021 Social Work December 30, 2021 Odia December 30, 2021 Telegu December 30, 2021

UGC NET Phase 2 Exam: Official Notice | More information

If students face any issues, they can reach out to the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000. It is recommended to the candidates that they keep a regular check on the official website for fresh information. Candidates can check the latest schedule here - UGC NET Phase 2 Exam Schedule (CLICK HERE)

(Image: Shutterstock / Representative Image)