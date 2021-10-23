UGC NET Dates Finalized By NTA; Check Revised Schedule And Final Dates Here

Quick links:
UGC NET 2021 Update: National Testing Agency has finalised the exam dates for University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test 2021. The dates have been revised for UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles. NTA on Oct 22 released the revised exam dates on its official website. Here is the direct link to view the official notification. To be noted that the exam has been postponed many times because of different reasons. The recent notice states that it has been finalized that the exam will start on November 20, 2021. For more details, candidates should visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
This year the exam dates were postponed as students were requesting to avoid a possible clash with other exams across India. The new schedule states that the exam will be conducted in two blocks. The first block will be conducted between November 20 and November 30, 2021. The second block will start on December 1 and will continue till December 5, 2021. The important dates can be checked here.
Candidates are hereby informed that admit cards will have all the important exam-related details like date, timings, and venue. It is an important document that needs to be carried to the exam hall. Since the official release date of hall tickets has not been announced yet, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website. In case of any queries, candidates may call NTA Help Desk on 011-4075900 or write to NTA at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.
Official notice reads, "This is in continuation to the Public Notice dated 09.10.2021 regarding the Examination dates for UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles. The dates for the conduct of Examination for UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles have now been finalized. The detailed date sheet will be uploaded soon on the website. Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates regarding the examination. For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at ugcnet@nta.ac.in"