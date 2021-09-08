UGC NET Exam 2021: Application Correction Window Opened Till September 12, Check Details

UGC NET Exam 2021: The National Testing Agency also known as NTA has opened the correction window for UGC NET Exam 2021. The correction window which has been opened is for both December 2020 and June 2021 cycles. To be noted that the correction window was opened on September 7, 2021. Candidates should make sure to change the details in the application form by September 12, 2021, if they want to. Candidates who have already registered themselves and want to make changes in their application form will have to do it through the official website of UGC NET.

Official notice reads, "All the registered candidates for the said examination are advised to visit the website and verify their particulars. They are further advised to make correction in their particulars, on their respective registration form, wherever incorrect or incomplete. The candidates are allowed to make corrections latest by 12 September 2021 (upto 11:50 pm). Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. The additional fee (if applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI or Paytm wallet generated during the online correction. The correction facility will be available on the official website https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in as per the schedule."

UGC NET: Important Dates

The application correction window has been opened on September 7, 2021 (4.30 p.m.)

The last date to raise objections is September 12, 2021 (11.50 p.m.)

The candidates who want to make corrections in the application form should make sure to pay additional fees online. To be noted that the correction facility is available for those candidates who had submitted the application form along before September 6, 2021. Candidates should make sure to do the corrections carefully as it is the last time when NTA is giving this opportunity.