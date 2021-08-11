UGC NET Exam Dates 2021: Dec 2020, June 2021 Exams In October; Registration Window Reopens

UGC NET exam dates 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to conduct the UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles of exams together. This has been done to maintain the cycle of the exam that has been delayed last year due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, NTA has reopened the UGC-NET application window for fresh applicants.

UGC NET 2021 Exam Dates

NTA on Tuesday released an official notice regarding the announcement of the National Eligibility Test (NET) exam dates. As per the official notice, the exams for the National Eligibility Test December 2020 and June 2021 cycles will be held in October this year. The UGC-NET 2021 will be held between October 6 and 11, 2021. The exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift of the NTA NET exam will be held from 9 am to 12 noon while the second shift will be from 3 pm to 6 pm.

"Due to postponement of December 2020 UGC-NET in view of COVID-19, the schedule of June 2021 UGCNET has been delayed. In order to regularize the UGC-NET examination cycles, the National Testing Agency (NTA), with the concurrence of UGC, has merged both UGC-NET of December 2020 and June 2021 cycles so that they be conducted together in CBT mode. The Application process is therefore being reopened for the new applicants to fill in and submit their forms," the official notice reads.

"The slots of JRFs of both UGC-NET of December 2020 and June 2021 cycles will be merged, while the methodology for Subject-wise cum Category-wise allocation of JRFs shall remain unchanged," the NTA notice further reads.

UGC NET 2021 Application

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the application window for UGC-NET. Interested and eligible candidates who could not apply for the UGC-NET earlier can now apply for the same by visiting the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The last date to register for UGC-NET is September 5. The last date to pay the application fee is September 6. Applicants will be allowed to make corrections in their forms between September 7 and 12, 2021.

Relaxation in Age Limit of JRF

NTA has also provided relaxation in the age limit for candidates applying for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). A relaxation of up to five years is provided to the candidates belonging to OBC-NCL/SC/ST/PwD/Third gender categories and to women applicants. Relaxation will also be provided to the candidates with research experience, limited to the period spent on research in the relevant/related subject of postgraduation degree, subject to a maximum of 5 years, on production of a certificate from appropriate recognised authority.

UGC-NET JRF Age Limit: Not more than 31 years as of 01.10.2021 (October 1, 2021). (This age limit is applicable for the current examination only).

