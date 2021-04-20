UGC NET Exam Postponed Due To COVID 19; Check Official Notice Inside

In the latest developments, the UGC NET exam has been postponed. The exam was originally scheduled to commence from May 2nd, 2021. New dates for the exam has not been announced yet. Read on to know more details about the UGC NET exam below.

UGC NET exam postponed again due to COVID

Union Cabinet Minister for Education, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced the postponement of the UGC NET exam on Twitter. He has stated in the tweet that due to the spike in the number of COVID positive cases, the UGC NET has been postponed. He captioned the tweet as, “Announcement Keeping in mind the safety & well-being of candidates and exam functionaries during #covid19outbreak, I have advised DG_NTA to postpone the UGC-NET Dec 2020 cycle (May 2021) exams".

The UGC NET exam is held by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC). The test determines the eligibility of Assistant Professors in universities. The exam also awards Junior Research Fellowship (JRF).

In the public notice shared by Dr Rameshj Pokhriyal Nishank, it was mentioned that the UGC NET exam was originally to be held till May 17th, 2021. The notice read, “The UGC National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) for Decemebr 2020 cycle (May 2021) in Computer Based Test (CBT_ mode) is scheduled between 02 to 17 May 2021 throughout the country covering 81 subjects”. The notice further stated, “However, looking at the present situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and also taking into account the safety and well-being of the candidates and the examination functionaries, it has been decided to postpone the UGC NET December 2020 cycle (May 2021) examination”.

What are the new or revised UGC NET exam dates?

Regarding the revised dates for the exam, it has been mentioned in the Public Notice that it will be announced later. The NTA claims in the public notice that aspirants will be informed at least 15 days before the examination. The candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.NTA.ac.in) and (ugcnet.nta.nic.in) for the latest updates. Check out the tweet about the same below.

Keeping in mind the safety & well-being of candidates and exam functionaries during #covid19outbreak, I have advised @DG_NTA to postpone the UGC-NET Dec 2020 cycle (May 2021) exams.#Unite2FightCorona pic.twitter.com/5dLB9uWgkO — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 20, 2021

Information about the UGC NET admit card is awaited

