UGC NET Hall Ticket For Day 3 & Day 4 Exams Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

UGC NET admit card: National Testing Agency on Wednesday, November 17 released the UGC NET Hall Ticket for the third and fourth day of examination. All those candidates who have registered themselves to appear for the National Eligibility Test for Day 3 and Day 4 exam can download their admit cards now. It has been uploaded on the official website of NTA UGC NET on ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The third day of the UGC NET exam is on November 22 and the fourth day is on November 23, 2021. The steps to download hall tickets can be checked in this article. Candidates can also click on the direct link mentioned below to download their call letters.

NTA UGC NET Exam Schedule

On November 22, exams will be conducted for Political Science, Santali, Yoga, Public Administration, and Women Studies subjects

On November 23, exams will be conducted for Economics, Library and Information Science, Marathi, Punjabi, Sanskrit Traditional Subjects and Urdu

UGC NET Admit Card 2021: Here's how to download

Registered candidates will have to visit the official site of UGC NET on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, candidates will have to click on the UGC NET Admit Card 2021 link

Candidates will then be redirected to another window where they will have to log in by entering their credentials such as application number and date of birth

Post logging in, the hall tickets will be displayed on the screen. Candidates should cross-check the details and download the same

Candidates should make sure to take its printout so as to carry it to the exam hall

Here is the direct link to check hall tickets

The UGC NET 2021 exam will be conducted on November 20, 21, 22 and 24, 2021 across India. Here is the direct link to download UGC NET 2021 day 1 and day 2 admit card. For more details related to exam, candidates can check the official website of NTA UGC.

Registered candidates who will be taking the exams are advised to read the instructions given on UGC NET Admit Card 2021 carefully. All the guidelines have to be followed during the examination. If there is any issue in downloading the admit card, candidates can approach the Help Line of NTA between 09:30 am to 5:30 pm. To be noted that NTA will not be releasing hall tickets to candidates whose applications are incomplete. Candidates should make sure that the name on the photo ID must match the name as shown on the UGC NET Admit Card 2021.