UGC NET: PhD Not Mandatory To Become Assistant Professor, Says UGC

UGC NET update: University Grants Commission has revised the qualification requirements for Assistant Professors. The revised requirements will be applicable in various universities in the country. Extending the relaxation given by the Union Education Minister, UGC has now removed the requirement of mandatory Ph.D for recruitment of Assistant Professors. The relaxation mentioned above will only be applicable till July 2023. Interested candidates can check UGC assistant professor minimum qualification and UGC eligibility for Assistant Professor here.

UGC official announcement

In a move to support facilitating recruitment in various universities, the UGC has announced that it has extended the date of applicability of the clause of mandatory Ph.D. Commission released a notice which reads that it has been extended from July 1, 2021 to July 1, 2023. Official notice reads, "The amendment, known as UGC (Minimum Qualifications for Appointment of Teachers and Other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education), Amendment Regulation, 2021, the clause application date has been revised".

In an official statement, UGC stated, "University Grant Commission the apex body of Higher Education has made an amendment in the UGC (Minimum Qualifications for Appointment of Teachers and Other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education), Regulation, 2018 regarding clause 3.10 that stipulates that the Ph.D. degree shall be a mandatory qualification for direct recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor in Department of the Universities w.e.f. July 1, 2023. This amendment has been published in Part - III, Section- 4 of Gazette of India (Extraordinary) each in Hindi and English which can be downloaded from the official websites.

UGC has taken this decision after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced a 1 year relaxation on PhD requirement. It also has been decided after considering the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. With most of the top institutes and universities facing an acute shortage of teachers, this would surely help many.