UGC NET: UGC NET Admit Card Download Link Out At www.ugcnet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency has recently released the UGC NET admit card on its official website. Interested candidates, who had registered for the June/ September session paper, can find the UGC NET Admit card download link at www.ugcnet.nta.nic.in. As per the official notification, the NET exam date is either September 29, September 30 or October 1, 2020. Here are further details of the UGC NET admit card download link and NET exam date that you must check out right away. Read on:

UGC NET Admit Card released at www.ugcnet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency released the UGC NET admit card download link on September 24, 2020, Thursday. Interested and eligible candidates, whose NET exam date will fall between September 29, 2020, and October 1, 2020, can find the UGC NET admit card download link on its official website at www.ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Earlier, the NTA had dropped the UGC NET Admit card download link for students, who had exams on September 24 and 25, 2020, on the official site. So, we have mentioned steps for UGC NET admit card download for registered candidates that you must check out below.

UGC NET: Steps for UGC NET admit card download

Interested and registered candidates need to visit the official website for UGC NET admit card download link at www.ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, they need to find and click on the UGC NET admit card download link for NET Exam date between September 29, 2020, and October 1, 2020.

After clicking, a new link will appear on the display screen for UGC NET admit card download.

Candidates will have to enter their credentials like application number, date of birth, and add the mentioned security pin before submitting.

After logging in, UGC NET admit card for NET Exam date between September 29, 2020, and October 1, 2020, will appear on the screen.

Candidates can go for UGC NET admit card download and take a printout for future reference.

NET Exam date and schedule

As per the revised schedule on the official website, the NTA UGC NET exam date will occur on September 24, 25, 29, 30, and October 1, 7, 9, 17, 21, 22, 23, and November 5, 2020. On the NET exam date, the paper will take place in two shifts. While the first one will happen from 9 am to 12 noon, the second will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm.

