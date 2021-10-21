UGC Recruitment 2021: Hiring Begins For Academic Consultant Post, Apply By Oct 31

UGC academic consultant vacancy: The University Grant Commission also known as UGC has invited applications under its latest UGC Recruitment 2021. Applications are being invited to fill up the position of Academic Consultant. All the interested candidates can check the details like eligibility, age limit, and salary here. For more information, they may also visit the official website that is ugc.ac.in. Candidates will have to make sure to apply by October 31 as no applications submitted after the deadline will be accepted. The official notification for UGC vacancies reads that the selected candidates will be engaged on a contract basis. Initially, the period of engagement will be for six months. However, the period may be extended on the basis of performance review.

UGC recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must hold a first-class master’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university and institute. They should have qualified for NET in relevant disciplines. Those who have a Ph.D. degree or research experience can also apply for this post.

UGC recruitment 2021: Age limit and Selection Criteria

The maximum age to apply is 35 years

Candidates will be selected on the recommendation of a duly constituted selection committee

Salary

Minimum salary is Rs.70,000

Maximum salary is Rs. 80,000 per month

Nature of Duties

Assist in the formulation of academic documents, frameworks, guidelines, and reports

Assist in providing academic support, research input, and other related work

Any other work assigned by the competent authority

Method of Selection

Official notification reads, "The engagement shall be made on the recommendation of a duly constituted selection committee. UGC reserves the right to fill up or not to fill up the advertised position The Courts at Delhi and Delhi High Court alone shall have the jurisdiction in case of any disputes. Interested candidates may submit their application complete in all respects duly supported by the relevant documents in an online mode at www.ugc.ac.in/jobs. The last date for receipt of applications is 31st October, 2021. The number of positions may vary. UGC reserves the right to not to fill the post without assigning any reason. No correspondence in this regard will be entertained. Applications received after due date shall not be considered."

Here is the direct link to view the official notification

UGC recruitment 2021: Steps to apply