UGC Releases List Of Institutes Providing Online Courses, Register Before Dec 15

The University Grants Commission (UGC), in the second week of November, released the list of higher educational institutes that are offering online programs for 2021-22. The deadline to register for online courses in institutes on the list ends on 15 December 2021.

As per the list released by UGC, two of the universities - Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies, Faridabad (Deemed to be University) and GLA University, Mathura (Private University) - have been included in the list to offer open and distance learning programmes and online programmes for the academic session 2021-22. Both the institutes will be providing admission under undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Candidates can check the list of Universities on UGC's official website: ugc.ac.in.

The UGC has released the list of eligible higher educational institutes on the basis of applications received. The programmes under the ambit of regulatory authorities have been considered on the basis of communication/recommendations received from the respective regulatory authority. Candidates can check the official notification here:

Delhi University seeks Rs 100 crore from UGC for starting 3 BTech programmes

Delhi University has sought Rs 100 crore from the University Grants Commission (UGC) for starting three BTech programmes. The three programmes are Computer Science, Electronics and Communications and Electrical Engineering. These three programmes are being started under Delhi University's Faculty of Technology for setting up infrastructure facilities.

According to a proposal submitted by the university to the UGC, it has requested that positions for teaching and non-teaching staff be sanctioned at the earliest so that the programmes can be initiated.

"In order to implement this initiative and further the cause of implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) through the introduction of the Btech courses mentioned above, the university would require Rs 100 crore as financial support. the support will be required to set up infrastructure facilities in terms of state-of-the-art laboratories, classrooms and other attendant facilities. The university would require Rs 25 crore annually for next four financial years with effect from 2021-22," the proposal stated.

In line with the NEP, the BTech programmes will have multiple exit options with students being awarded a certificate on exit after completion of one year of study, diploma on exit after completing two years, advance diploma on exit after completing three years and BTech degree on exit after completing four years of study. The three BTech programmes by the university would require a total of 72 teaching positions and 55 non-teaching staff.