UGC Requests Universities To Promote Apprentice/Internship Degree Programs, Issues Notice

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a notice which urges the universities and higher education institutes of the country to promote Apprentice/Internship degree programs. The UGC Apprentice programme aims to include a degree program in its curriculum. Therefore, the Commission has further asked the Higher Education Institutions to offer Apprentice/Internship embedded Degree program. These internships are likely to be embedded with general degree programmes so as to help in improving employability.

UGC issues an official notice

As mentioned above, UGC has issued a detailed notice about the same to maintain clarity. The official notice reads, “As you are aware, in line with the Budget Announcement of 2020-21 and with the objective of making the fresh graduates employment ready with necessary knowledge, competencies and attitude, the UGC Guidelines form Higher Education Institutions to offer Apprentice/ Internship embedded Degree Programme for embedding apprenticeship/ internship in general degree programs offered by the Universities have been developed.”

Google form link released: Check details here

The University Grants Commission acknowledged that there are few institutions/Universities which are already offering such apprenticeship/internship embedded degree programmes. It requested those institutions to share the relevant information. The information needs to be shared through a Google Form. Here is the direct link to the form. It must be considered that the form should be submitted before the deadline ends that is October 10, 2021. UGC programmes like apprenticeship-embedded degree and diploma programmes were announced in Union Budget 2020-21. It aims to improve the employability of students.

UGC directs varsities to consider applied mathematics as main subject for UG courses

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed all the universities to consider 'Applied Mathematics' as the main subject for admissions in undergraduate courses. The notification issued by UGC said the subject was introduced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for students of standards 11 and 12. Students can visit the official website of UGC or can this article to know about the new rules introduced by the UGC.

(Image: Unsplash)