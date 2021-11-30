UGC Scholarship Schemes: Last Day Today To Apply For Scholarships, 17,000 Seats Available

University Grants Commission (UGC) will close the registration process for its four scholarship schemes today, on November 30. Candidates who have not yet applied for the UGC scholarships should do it today before the deadline ends. The four UGC scholarships include- UGC Ishan Uday Special Scheme for North East Region, PG Indira Gandhi Scholarship for Single Girl Child, PG Scholarship for University Rank Holders, and PG SC, ST Scholarship Scheme. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to apply for any of the four schemes of UGC Scholarships can register online by visiting the official websites of the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) - scholarships.gov.in.

UGC Ishan Uday Scholarship

For improving the GER, promoting higher education, and encouraging children belonging to the economically weaker sections of the NE region, the UGC has decided to launch the “Ishan Uday” Special Scholarship Scheme for North Eastern Region.

Number of scholarships: 10,000.

Eligibility:

Students with the domicile of NER, whose parental annual income does not exceed Rs.4.5 lakh per annum from all sources.

Passed XII or equivalent in the preceding year of study i.e. 2017 for applications called for during the year 2017-18.

Secured admission in the first year of any degree course, either general degree course of technical/professional/ medical/ paramedical course (Integrated courses included).

Amount of scholarship: Rs.5400/- per month for a general degree course and Rs.7800/- per month for technical/ medical/ professional/ paramedical courses

UGC PG Single Girl Child Scholarship

In order to achieve and promote girls' education, UGC has introduced a Post Graduate Indira Gandhi Scholarship for Single Girl Child with an aim to compensate direct costs of girl education to all levels especially for such girls who happen to be the only girl-child in their family.

Slots: 3000

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Girl students up to the age of 30 years at the time of admission in the first year of PG courses are eligible.

The scheme is applicable to such single girl child who has taken admission in regular, full-time first-year Masters Degree course in any designated university or a post-graduate college.

Admission to PG Course in Distance education mode is not covered under the scheme

First and second rank holders of a university, who have taken admission in a regular, full-time master’s degree course in any recognized university, deemed university, private university, autonomous college or a postgraduate college can apply.

Amount of fellowship: Rs.36,200/- p.a. for a period of two years only i.e. full duration of a PG course. No other additional grant will be payable in lieu of hostel charges and medical charges etc.

UGC University Rank Holders Scholarship

The scholarship will be tenable for a period of two years to enable the rank holders of each university at the undergraduate level to pursue their Master’s Degree. All universities/degree awarding institutions would be required to issue rank certificates to the toppers of the university in B.A., B.Sc., and B.Com

Eligibility Criteria

The scholarship is available to the student for the first PG Degree only. The age limit for the students is 30 years at the time of admission in the PG course.

Distance mode of education will not be considered under the scheme.

The Undergraduate courses from the following streams have been identified for the award of scholarships: 1. Life Sciences 2. Physical Sciences 3. Chemical Sciences 4. Earth Sciences 5. Mathematical Sciences 6. Social Sciences 7. Commerce 8. Languages

Before verifying applications of students the concerned Universities may ensure that applicants satisfy all norms as per guidelines.

The first and second rank holders (Not position holders) would be considered from Universities/ Institutions and non-affiliated/ autonomous colleges according to the number of students who have appeared in the examination at the undergraduate level.

Slots: 3000

Tenure of scholarship: Two years

Amount of fellowship: Rs.3,100/- p.m for a period of two years only i.e. full duration of a PG course. No other additional grant will be payable in lieu of hostel charges and medical charges etc.

UGC PG Scholarship for Professional courses for SC, ST

The objective of the scheme is to provide financial assistance to 1000 SC/ST candidates to pursue postgraduate level studies in Professional subjects.

Eligibility Criteria

For the purpose of an award of the scholarship students who are pursuing professional courses in the following Institutions/ Colleges/Universities:

Universities/Institutions/Colleges included under section 2(f) & and 12(B) of UGCAct.

Deemed to be Universities included under Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956 and eligible to receive grants-in-aid from UGC,

Universities/Institutions/College funded by Central/State Government.

Institutes of National Importance.

The tenure of the award is for two/three years depending upon the tenure of the postgraduate course and not for an extended period of study if any. 6.2 Candidates selected for the award of PG scholarships (under ME/MTech.) shall be provided a Scholarship at Rs.7800/-per month for the duration of the PG Scholarship. For other courses, the amount of scholarship will be paid at Rs.4500/- per month.