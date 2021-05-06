UGC Tells Universities To Postpone All Offline Exams In May, Online Exams Can Be Conducted

The University Grants Commission on Thursday issued an important letter to all universities of India. UGC in its letter advised the universities not to conduct offline exams in the month of May. The letter comes in light of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

"As we are all aware the second wave of COVID-19 is being faced in several parts of the country. During such times ensuring the safety and health of everyone is most important. Institutions across the country have already been taking the best possible measures in this direction," the UGC letter reads.

No offline exams in May: UGC to universities

UGC, in its letter regarding keeping offline examinations in abeyance during May 2021, said, "Keeping in view the current scenario of COVID-19, it is requested that Higher Education Institutions may keep the offline examinations in abeyance during May 2021 to avoid physical gathering at the campuses and also to provide much-needed relief to the students, faculty, and staff who are presently occupied in fighting COVID-19 in one way or other."

Conduct online exams after assessing local conditions: UGC

The Commission has however, advised the HEIs to decide on conducting online exams after suitably assessing the local conditions and ensuring that they are prepared in all respects following advisories/guidelines/directions issued by the Central/State Government, Ministry of Education, or UGC from time to time to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and for the safety and health of all stakeholders. The situation may be relooked by the HEls during next month for taking an appropriate decision in this regard, the official notice reads.

Earlier this week, the Union Ministry of Education had urged all centrally funded institutions to postpone all offline exams scheduled in May in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The online examinations, etc may however continue, the Ministry said.

“In the context of the existing situation, I urge all the heads of Centrally Funded Institutions to postpone the offline examinations scheduled in the month of May 2021. The online examinations may however continue,” wrote Secretary, Ministry of Human Resource and Development, Amit Khare, in a letter to all Vice-Chancellors.