UGC To Release Fellowships Without Monthly Confirmation Data From Institutes

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Saturday, December 5, informed that it has released the monthly research fellowships for those scholars whose monthly confirmation data could not be updated by their respective institutions. UGC said that payments for those scholars have also been released whose monthly confirmation data was updated by their institutions. The UGC said that keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic, payments are being generated based on monthly confirmation from institutions before the lockdown period.

Considering the financial needs of scholars, the research fellowships are now disbursed on monthly basis as opposed to the quarterly basis earlier. The UGC informed that all dues until the month of October have been released and the fellowships for the month of November are under process and will be released shortly. The higher education regulator added that the payments are being released through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode directly to the bank accounts of scholars, an effort made towards further simplifying the process for researchers.

What are UGC fellowships?

UGC provides financial help in the form of research fellowships to scholars who are recruited by various institutions through the National Eligibility Test (NET). These scholars work under more experienced faculty members of the institutions such as senior professors, heads of department, or Dean. The scholars are hired as Junior Research Fellow (JRF) and are then promoted as Senior Research Fellow (SRF) based on their performance and work.

Meanwhile, educational institutions in India have been shut for nearly seven months due to COVID-19 restrictions. Classes are being conducted online for most of the students, while for others, authorities are awaiting an effective vaccine to be rolled-out before reopening institutes.

