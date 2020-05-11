UGC Urges Universities To Set Up Grievance Redressal Cell For Students Amid COVID Crisis

The University Grants Commission (UGC) issued a circular to all universities asking them to set up a cell for students to address their queries regarding examinations and other academic activities that were on put on halt due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In wake of the situation arising due to the pandemic, UGC had issued guidelines on Examination and Academic Calendar on April 29. As per the latest guidelines, all universities have been advised to plan their academic activities with a focus on the safety and interest of all stakeholders and prioritizing the health of all concerned

The UGC has also established a task force to monitor grievances of students, teachers, and institutions and to redress them.

“Also dedicated helpline number: 011-23236374 has been set up. Email id also created for handling grievances is covid19help.ugc@gmail.com.students can also lodge grievances online on www.ugc.ac.in/grievance/student reg.aspx.”

UGC's guidelines for the new academic calendar

The new academic session for freshers may begin in universities from September and for already enrolled students in August in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, the University Grants Commission (UGC) told universities on Wednesday. Detailing the guidelines for examinations and academic calendar for the universities in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, the commission said the exams for final semester students will be conducted in July.

"Intermediate students will be graded based on the internal assessment of the present and previous semester. In states where the COVID-19 situation has normalised, there will be exams in the month of July. For terminal semester students, exams will be held in July," the UGC said.

"Universities may follow a six-day week pattern and devise proforma to record travel or stay the history of staff and students for the lockdown period. Extension of six months will be granted to MPhil, Ph.D. students, and viva-voice be conducted through video conference," it added.

The commission clarified that the guidelines are advisory in nature and varsities may chalk out their own plan taking into consideration issues pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies)

(Image credits: PTI file photo)