UGVCL Recruitment 2020: Applications For 56 Graduate Apprentice Vacancies Out At Ugvcl.com

The Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Limited recently invited applications for the UGVCL recruitment 2020. The subsidiary of GUVNL has released a UGVCL recruitment notification for Graduate Apprentice under the BOAT Scheme. The UGVCL recruitment 2020 is on a one-year contract basis. Interested candidates can share their application form along with the required documents to The Additional General Manager (HR). Here are further details about the UGVCL recruitment 2020 that you must check out right away.

UGVCL recruitment 2020: Check out UGVCL recruitment notification

Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Limited has invited applications for the UGVCL Graduate Apprentice recruitment on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can find the UGVCL recruitment 2020 application at ugvcl.com. Moreover, they can send the same to the Additional General Manager (HR), Corporate Office, Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Limited, Visnagar Road, Mehsana- 384001 via registered post, courier, or speed post. They also need to mention ‘Application for Engagement of Graduate Apprentice under BOAT Scheme’ in the application.

UGVCL recruitment notification: Important dates and UGVCL vacancies

Interested people need to send their applications for UGVCL Graduate Apprentice recruitment on or before September 15, 2020. According to UGVCL recruitment notification, the 56 UGVCL vacancies consists of 39 for male candidates and 17 for female. Check out the eligibility criteria for UGVCL recruitment 2020.

Eligibility criteria to fill UGVCL vacancy

Candidates need to pass regular B.E or B. Tech in Electric Engineering with at least 55% from the year 2018- 2020 by the statutory university. The age limit for UGVCL recruitment 2020 is 28 for unreserved category. On the other hand, reserved one will receive five years of relaxation. The selection process of UGVCL Graduate Apprentice recruitment will proceed according to the candidates’ marks and their verification of original documents during the interview.

UGVCL recruitment 2020: Details about the stipend

During their apprentice engagement period, selected candidates would earn ₹9000 every month, which the GUVNL would amend from time to time. For further information about UGVCL recruitment 2020, interested candidates can check the official website. They would also find UGVCL recruitment notification there itself.

