UIDAI Recruitment 2021: Applications For 25 Vacancies In Mumbai, Guwahati, Bengaluru

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has invited applications from eligible candidates for various vacancies in Mumbai, Guwahati and Bangaluru. The UIDAI released official notifications for vacancies from each region on its official website. Interested candidates who wish to apply for these positions can do so by sending filling out the form available online and sending it to UIDAI offices by post. Read on to know more about the UIDAI vacancy and how to apply for the same.

UIDAI Recruitment 2021

As per the official UIDAI recruitment notification released by UIDAI for all the above-mentioned cities, a total of 25 vacancies across all three locations have been made available in the UIDAI 2021 recruitment. These vacancies include the posts such as Section Officer, Senior Accountant, Private Secretary, and many more. Interested candidates can apply for these positions till July 16, as per the notification. Readers can take a look at the notifications for each city here on the official UIDAI website.

UIDAI Vacancy Available

Here is a list of all the vacancies available. You can know more details about eligibility on the official notifications provided by the UIDAI, as each post has different requirements, as given above. Candidates are advised to apply for the same before July 16 with relevant documents to get the best chance to qualify. It should also be noted that one general requirement is that the age of all applying candidates should be below the age of 56 on the date of application closing.

Section Officer

Assistant Section Officer

Private Secretary

Accountant

Senior Accountant

Assistant Accountant Officer

Deputy Director

Steno

How to Apply for UIDAI 2021?

Candidates will have to visit the official UIDAI website.

On the homepage, candidates will find the link 'About UIDAI'.

Under the 'About UIDAI' link, candidates will have to click on the 'Work with UIDAI' option.

Under this section, candidates will be able to find the notifications for each of the sections available along with the application forms.

Download the application form which is relevant to your post and location and take a printout.

Fill in all the details on the form, attach the necessary documents and send the form by post to relevant UIDAI office you are applying to.

Make sure to keep xerox copy of the forms and documents for future reference.

IMAGE: UNSPLASH