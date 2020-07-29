UK Board 10th Result 2020: Topper Gaurav Saklani Scores 98.20% In Uttarakhand 10th Board

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has announced the results for UBSE class 10 and 12 examinations results today on July 29th. The Board had earlier announced the declaration of the results by July 31st in the presence of education minister Arvind Pandey and chairman of the UBSE RK Kunwar.

Students can check their results on the board’s official website- use.uk.gov.in. Nearly three lakh students had appeared for the UK 10th board exams this year. In order to pass the UBSE Board Exams 2020, students need to score at least 33 per cent in each subject. They also need to obtain an aggregate score of 40 per cent.

UK board 10th result 2020 merit list

Uttarakhand class 10th Topper is Gaurav Saklani, with a score of 98.20%

The second position is held by Jigyasa who scored 97.80%.

The third position is held by Shivani Rawat, Tanuj Jagwan and Lakshit Singh Bisht who scored 97.60%.

The fourth position is held by Anchal, Om Prapan Deep and Vivek Kumar Diwakar who scored 97.40% while

5th position was secured by Akash Kumar, Sumit Rana and Sumit Singh Mehta scored 97.20%.

Uttarakhand Board Class 10 pass per cent is at 76.91% while Class 12 pass percentage is declared at 80.26%.

Students can check their results via SMS by typing UK10<space>Their Roll Number. This message needs to be sent to 56263.

Steps to check the UBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2020

Go to the official website of The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education, uaresults.nic.in or ubse.uk.gov.in.

Click on the download result link on the website.

Enter the credentials like registration number, roll number, etc.

The UK board 10th result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

UK board 10th result toppers

In 2019, about 76% had passed the exams where there were 68 per cent boys and 80 per cent of girls passing the UK 10th board exam. Last year Ananta Salanki from Dehradun had topped the state in 10th board exams securing 495 marks. While Arpit Barthwal from Rishikesh secured the second rank with 493 marks, which was followed by Surakshi Gehtodi, Saurabh Barthwal, Harish Singh and Rekha Kumari.

Keeping safety guidelines in place, the Uttarakhand board conducted the postponed papers for Uttarakhand 10th & 12th board from June 22 to 24. The main papers included Mathematics and Sanskrit for class 10. While Biology, Geography, Physics, Mathematics, Sociology were some of the papers that were conducted later. This year, around 1.5 lakh students had applied to appear for class 10 exams, while 1.35 lakh students had applied for the class 12 examinations.

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock