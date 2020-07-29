UK Board 10th Result 2020: UBSE SSC Result Declared At Uaresults.nic.in

The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education has announced the UK Board 10th Result 2020 today. UK Board Result 2020 has come out on July 29, 2020, Wednesday at 11 am. As the authorities have declared the 10th results, students can view their mark sheet on the official website of UBSE at www.ubse.uk.gov.in. Moreover, they can find their UK Board 10th Result on the third-party websites as well as via SMS method. So, we have mentioned everything you need to know about the UBSE 10th result 2020. Check details:

UK Board 10th Result 2020 announced today

Steps to check UK Board 10th Result 2020

We have mentioned steps for you to find the result on the official website at www.ubse.uk.gov.in. Check them out:

Students need to visit the official website of UBSE at www.ubse.uk.gov.in

They click on the tab for UK Board 10th Result 2020 on the homepage

The new page will appear featuring an option to choose UBSE 10th result 2020

Students would have to enter their roll number and other login credentials before pressing submit for UK Board 10th Result 2020

The UK Board result 2020 will appear on the screen

Candidates can download the UK Board result 2020 and take its printout for the future reference.

UK Board result 2020 via SMS method

Students who do not have access to the internet can also check their UK Board result 2020 via SMS method apart from visiting the official website. They need to type UK10 ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263. The UK Board result 2020 will appear on their screen.

UBSE 10th result 2020 details

According to reports, around 1.4 lakh students appeared for the UK Board 10th papers. Class 10th exams were to take place between March 3, 2020, and March 25, 2020. However, due to the nationwide lockdown because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, papers could not take place according to their schedule. So, reports suggest that the pending exams took place from June 22 to June 24, 2020.

Moreover, the evaluation of UK Board 10th Result 2020 answer sheets concluded on July 15, 2020. So, generally, the officials reportedly release the 10th result in the first week of June. But they had to postpone the UK Board 10th Result 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

