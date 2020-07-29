UK Board 10th Result 2020: UBSE SSC Result Declared At Uaresults.nic.in

The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education has announced the UK Board 10th Result 2020 today. UK Board Result 2020 has come out on July 29, 2020, Wednesday at 11 am. As the authorities have declared the 10th results, students can view their mark sheet on the official website of UBSE at www.ubse.uk.gov.in. Moreover, they can find their UK Board 10th Result on the third-party websites as well as via SMS method. So, we have mentioned everything you need to know about the UBSE 10th result 2020. Check details:
Students who do not have access to the internet can also check their UK Board result 2020 via SMS method apart from visiting the official website. They need to type UK10 ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263. The UK Board result 2020 will appear on their screen.
According to reports, around 1.4 lakh students appeared for the UK Board 10th papers. Class 10th exams were to take place between March 3, 2020, and March 25, 2020. However, due to the nationwide lockdown because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, papers could not take place according to their schedule. So, reports suggest that the pending exams took place from June 22 to June 24, 2020.
Moreover, the evaluation of UK Board 10th Result 2020 answer sheets concluded on July 15, 2020. So, generally, the officials reportedly release the 10th result in the first week of June. But they had to postpone the UK Board 10th Result 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
