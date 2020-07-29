UK Board 12th Result 2020: UBSE HSC Result Declared At Www.ubse.uk.gov.in

The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education has announced the UK Board 12th Result 2020 today at 11 am. According to reports, Secretary of UBSE Neeta Tiwari earlier revealed that the UK Board result 2020 for class 10th and 12th would come out on July 29, 2020. She said that the officials would declare the same in Ramnagar at the headquarters of Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education.

UK Board 12th Result 2020 announced

The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education has declared the UK Board 12th Result 2020 on July 29, 2020, at 11 am. According to reports, a total of 121126 students registered for the exams this year. The pass percentage for UK Board 12th Result 2020 is 80.26%.

As per a report, the Uttarakhand government made an announcement for students who could not appear in the board exams after getting stuck in containment zones or home quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It said that the authorities would mark them according to their average marks in UK Board 12th Result 2020. Moreover, students could also appear in the examination that they missed within a month of UBSE 12th result 2020 declaration.

How to check UBSE 12th result 2020

Students, who appeared for the exams can check their UK Board 12th Result 2020 on the official website of the UBSE board at www.ubse.uk.gov.in. Moreover, they can find their UK Board 12th Result on the third-party websites as well as via SMS method. So, we have mentioned everything you need to know about the UBSE 12th result 2020. Check details:

Steps to check UK Board 12th Result 2020

We have mentioned steps for you to find UK Board Result 2020 on the official website at www.ubse.uk.gov.in. Check them out:

Students need to visit the official website of UBSE at www.ubse.uk.gov.in for UK Board 12th Result 2020

They click on the tab for UK Board Result 2020 on the homepage

The new page will appear featuring an option to choose UBSE 12th result 2020

Students would have to enter their roll number and other login credentials before pressing submit for UK Board 12th Result 2020

The UK Board result 2020 will appear on the screen

Candidates can download the UK Board result 2020 and take its printout for future reference.

Also read: MBSE Results 2020: Mizoram HSSLC Class 12th Result Declared; Check At Mbse.edu.in

Also read: Telangana: Engineering Courses To Commence From Aug 17, School Reopening Decision Soon

12th result vis SMS method

Students who do not have access to the internet can also check their UK Board result 2020 via SMS method apart from visiting the official website. They need to type UK12 ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263. The UK Board result 2020 will appear on their screen.

Also read: MBSE Results 2020: Mizoram HSSLC Class 12th Result Declared; Check At Mbse.edu.in

Also read: 2nd PUC Result 2020: Karnataka 2nd PUC Examination Passing Percentage Touches 69.2%