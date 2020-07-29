UK Board Result 2020 Declared: Class 10 Pass Percentage Is 76.91%, Class 12 Is 80.26%

The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education has declared the UK board 10th result and12th result on July 29 at 11 AM. The board secretary had revealed the UK board result 2020 date in her interaction with a leading daily. The UK board 10th result 2020 has been announced online and all students who appeared for the exam can check their UK board 10th result 2020 and 12th result 2020 on the official websites uaresults.nic.in, ubse.uk.gov.in.

The evaluation was only completed on July 15 and over three lakh students have appeared in UK board exams of class 10 and class 12 this year. The UK board exams were originally scheduled to be held in March 2020. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak in India and the nationwide lockdown, the exams were postponed. The remaining exams were then conducted in June from June 22 to 24.

Class 10 pass percentage

The pass percentage of UK board 10th result is 76.91% and Uttarakhand class 10th topper is Gaurav Saklani who has scored 98.20%. The main papers were held for both class 10 and class 12 students that included Mathematics and Sanskrit for class 10 board exams 2020 and around 1.4 lakh students had appeared in class 10 UK board exams and 113,191 passed.

Class 12 pass percentage

The pass percentage of UK board 12th result is 80.26% and Uttarakhand class 12th topper is Beauty Vatsal who scored 96.60%. The main papers were held for both class 10 and class 12 students that included Biology, Geography, Physics, Mathematics, Sociology for class 12 board exams 2020. Around 1.19 lakh students appeared in class 12 exams and 95,645 passed.

In order to pass in the UK board 12th result 2020 and 10th result 2020, the candidate is required to score at least 33 per cent of marks in each subject. The student should also have an average score of 40 per cent in the UK board result 2020. Last year, 80.13 per cent of students had cleared their class 12 examinations and 76.43 per cent of students had passed their class 10 examinations.

How to check UK board result 2020?

Candidates who are awaiting their UK board 12th result 2020 can follow these steps to check their UK board result 2020

Go to the official website of The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education, uaresults.nic.in or ubse.uk.gov.in.

Click on the download result link on the website.

Enter the credentials like registration number, roll number, etc.

The UK board result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the UK board result 2020 and take a printout for future reference.

The candidates who have not cleared the UK board class 12 exam will be eligible to sit for the supplementary or compartment exam later. The date of which will be announced later by the board.

