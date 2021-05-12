UKPSC PA Main 2019 Answer Key Out @ukpsc.gov.in: Check How To Download Here

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the provisional answer key of UKPSC PA Main 2019. This is with reference to the main examination that was conducted on April 10, 2021, for recruiting personal assistants in the High Court of Uttarakhand, Nainital. Candidates are requested to visit the official website of UKPSC, of which a direct link is provided below, to download the UKPSC PA Main Answer Key. Please note that the link for UKPSC PA Main Answer Key is only live on the website till May 18. Hence, it is advised to look for the answer key sooner than later. Here's a tutorial on how to check the UKPSC Answer Key.

UKPSC PA Main 2019 Answer Key Released

Steps to check the UKPSC PA Main 2019 Answer Key

Visit the official website of the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission - ukpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, scroll down to the 'Recent Updates' tab to find the link for the “Personal Assistant Mains-2019 provisional answer key" or "वैयक्तिक सहायक (अधिष्ठान, मा0 उच्च न्यायालय उत्तराखण्ड, नैनीताल) मुख्य परीक्षा-2019 की Provisional Answer Key तथा Online Answer Key Objection के सम्बन्ध में". Click to proceed.

On the next page, a number of links regarding the Answer Key will be displayed on the screen. Click on "Provisional Answer Key हेतु यहां क्लिक करें।" to access the UKPSC Answer Key PDF.

Download and take a printout of the PDF for future reference.

In case you have any objections regarding the answer key, you can send your queries by clicking on the link 'Online Answer Key Objection करने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें।'

You will be redirected to the login page where you'll be required to enter your roll number.

Upon successful login, select the question number in the drop-down box, enter the objection description, reference book, page no, etc. The uploaded document should be between 50 to 500 KB.

You will be required to pay Rs.50 for each question challenged.

Please note that candidates only have until May 18 to send their objections. Additionally, it is important to know that the above tutorial is the only way to send queries and other methods won't be entertained. Candidates are advised to visit the UKPSC website for further updates on the results.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK