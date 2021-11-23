UKPSC PCS Exam To Be Conducted For 190 Posts On Dec 12, Admit Card Releasing On Nov 26

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Uttarakhand Public Service Commission has announced the exam date for Uttarakhand lower PCS or the combined state (civil) subordinate services exam on Monday, November 22, 2021. As per the notification which has been uploaded on the official website, the Uttarakhand lower PCS or the combined state (civil) subordinate services exam will be conducted on December 12, 2021. The Commission will be releasing the admit cards for the recruitment exam on November 26, 2021. The notification further reads that candidates will have to download the admit cards and take its printout as hall tickets will not be sent to registered candidates via post.
Candidates must know that it is mandatory to carry hall tickets to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they may not be allowed to enter the venue to take the recruitment exam on December 12, 2021. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 190 positions will be filled in revenue, home, and other departments. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated about the UKPSC exam.