UKPSC PCS Exam To Be Conducted For 190 Posts On Dec 12, Admit Card Releasing On Nov 26

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission has announced the exam date for Uttarakhand lower PCS or the combined state (civil) subordinate services exam on Monday, November 22, 2021. As per the notification which has been uploaded on the official website, the Uttarakhand lower PCS or the combined state (civil) subordinate services exam will be conducted on December 12, 2021. The Commission will be releasing the admit cards for the recruitment exam on November 26, 2021. The notification further reads that candidates will have to download the admit cards and take its printout as hall tickets will not be sent to registered candidates via post.

Here is direct link to official notification

UKPSC lower PCS exam: Important Dates

UKPSC lower PCS exam will be conducted on December 12, 2021

Admit cards for the same will be released on November 26, 2021

UKPSC lower PCS exam admit card: Know how to download

Registered candidates will have to visit the official website, ukpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, candidates should find and click on the link related to UKPSC exam (link will be activated on November 26, 2021)

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter registration details and click on 'download admit card'

The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should cross-check the details and download the same

Candidates are also advised to take its printout so as to carry it to the exam centre

Candidates must know that it is mandatory to carry hall tickets to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they may not be allowed to enter the venue to take the recruitment exam on December 12, 2021. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 190 positions will be filled in revenue, home, and other departments. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated about the UKPSC exam.