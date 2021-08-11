UKPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply For 190 Posts In Revenue, Home & Other Dept, Check Details

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission opened recruitment for posts in Revenue, Home, Excise, and other departments. Interested candidates can check full details regarding the recruitment here. This year, as many as 190 vacancies in the aforementioned department have been issued by the state government. Eligible candidates can submit the application form by visiting the official website of UKPSC 2021 Recruitment or at ukpsc.gov.in.

Uttarakhand PSC Recruitment 2021

The recruitment process started on August 9 and ended on August 29, 2021. All those candidates who want to apply for any of the 190 posts will start the application process. The candidate will have to update their email address or their own along with their phone number and other important details on the application form.

Uttarakhand PSC Recruitment 2021| Official notice| Check Vacancy here

Number of Vacancies Name of Post 35 Nayab Tehsildar 27 Deputy Jailor 28 Supply Inspector 50 Marketing Inspector 9 Labour Enforcement Officer 10 Excise Inspector 2 Tax Inspector 2 Senior Cane Development Inspector 23 Cane Development Inspector 4 Khandsari Inspector

UKPSC Recruitment 2021| Follow these quick and easy steps to apply for UKPSC 2021

First, the candidate needs to open the official website of the UKPSC 2021 or visit ukpsc.gov.in.

After opening the official website, simply find and click on the exam and recruitment option.

The website will redirect the candidate to a new tab.

Find and select the link which reads, "UKPSC Recruitment for various departments".

Another page/tab would automatically open.

Candidates must click on the link that reads Click here to register online. '

Then, click on the 'Apply Now button.

The candidate now needs to fill out the application and upload all the necessary documents, such as ID proof, and then submit them.

Now, the application form has been successfully submitted. It is recommended to take a screenshot or download the form for future reference.

UKPSC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

The candidate applying for the UKPSC 2021 Recruitment must fulfill the eligibility criteria. A candidate who applies for UKPSC should be between 21 and 42 years old. If the candidate faces any problems during the application submission, he can reach out at ukpschelpline@gmail.com.

Image Credit: PTI