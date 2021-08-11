UKPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply For 190 Posts In Revenue, Home & Other Dept, Check Details

Quick links:
Image Credit: PTI
The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission opened recruitment for posts in Revenue, Home, Excise, and other departments. Interested candidates can check full details regarding the recruitment here. This year, as many as 190 vacancies in the aforementioned department have been issued by the state government. Eligible candidates can submit the application form by visiting the official website of UKPSC 2021 Recruitment or at ukpsc.gov.in.
The recruitment process started on August 9 and ended on August 29, 2021. All those candidates who want to apply for any of the 190 posts will start the application process. The candidate will have to update their email address or their own along with their phone number and other important details on the application form.
|Number of Vacancies
|Name of Post
|35
|
|27
|
|28
|
|50
|
|9
|
|10
|
|2
|
|2
|
|23
|
|4
|
The candidate applying for the UKPSC 2021 Recruitment must fulfill the eligibility criteria. A candidate who applies for UKPSC should be between 21 and 42 years old. If the candidate faces any problems during the application submission, he can reach out at ukpschelpline@gmail.com.