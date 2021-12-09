UKPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply Online For 318 Posts; Check Vacancy Details, Dates

Quick links:
UKPSC Recruitment 2021: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the recruitment notification for the year 2021. Interested candidates may visit the official website for more details on the recruitment - ukpsc.gov.in. Through his recruitment campaign, UKPSC will fill a total of 318 posts in the organization.
Candidates must be aware that the recruitment procedure has started for the posts of Information Officer, Statistics Officer, Finance Officer, Assistant Director, Assistant Division Transport Officer, Assistant Labour Commissioner, Deputy Education Officer, Staff Officer. UKPSC will also hire eligible candidates for the posts of Child Development Project Officer, Deputy Collector, State Tax Officer, Registrar, and other posts.
Candidates aged between 21 and 42 years of age as of July 1, 2021, can apply for the posts. However, the commission has allowed certain age-related relations. In case candidates face any problem regarding submitting the application form then they can write to - can write to ukpschdr@gmail.com or call at - 91-01334-244143. It is suggested that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates.