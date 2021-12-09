UKPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply Online For 318 Posts; Check Vacancy Details, Dates

UKPSC Recruitment 2021: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the recruitment notification for the year 2021. Interested candidates may visit the official website for more details on the recruitment - ukpsc.gov.in. Through his recruitment campaign, UKPSC will fill a total of 318 posts in the organization.

Candidates must be aware that the recruitment procedure has started for the posts of Information Officer, Statistics Officer, Finance Officer, Assistant Director, Assistant Division Transport Officer, Assistant Labour Commissioner, Deputy Education Officer, Staff Officer. UKPSC will also hire eligible candidates for the posts of Child Development Project Officer, Deputy Collector, State Tax Officer, Registrar, and other posts.

UKPSC Recruitment 2021: Check Important Dates

Event Date Application process starts on December 8, 2021 Last day to submit the application form December 28, 2021

UKPSC Recruitment 2021: Here's how to apply

STEP 1: To apply for the UKPSC recruitment, candidates need to visit the official website: ukpsc.gov.in.

STEP 2: On the homepage, select the Recruitment tab. A new window would open up.

STEP 3: Candidates should click on the notification that says, "Regarding the release, advertisement, additional advertisement/corrigendum and online application for the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2021 (08-12-2021)." The notification has been translated from Hindi to English.

STEP 4: A new window or page will open automatically.

Candidates need to first register with details such as name, date of birth, age, address, and other details.

STEP 6: Following this, candidates should fill out the application form.

STEP 7: Candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 176.55 while filling in the form.

STEP 8: After completing the application form, candidates are recommended that they should keep a copy of the application form for future reference.

UKPSC Recruitment 2021: More details

Candidates aged between 21 and 42 years of age as of July 1, 2021, can apply for the posts. However, the commission has allowed certain age-related relations. In case candidates face any problem regarding submitting the application form then they can write to - can write to ukpschdr@gmail.com or call at - 91-01334-244143. It is suggested that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates.

