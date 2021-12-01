Last Updated:

UKPSC To Recruit 776 Candidates For Junior Engineer Posts, Check Application Steps Here

UKPSC will be recruiting candidates for Junior engineer positions. Candidates can check the recruitment details like age, salary and eligibility here.

UKPSC

UKPSC Recruitment 2021: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission, under its latest recruitment drive, has opened the application window for Junior Engineer (JE) posts on November 26, 2021. Interested candidates should make sure to apply for engineer jobs by December 17, 2021. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 776 vacancies will be filled and candidates will have to clear 'Uttarakhand Combined State Junior Engineer Service Examination-2021' and interview round for being selected.

The exam date, time, and venue have not been announced yet. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated about it. Candidates can check the recruitment details like required educational qualification, age limit, exam pattern and syllabus here. The steps to apply for engineers' vacancies have also been attached.

UKPSC JE Recruitment: Important Dates

  • The recruitment drive has been announced on November 26, 2021
  • The deadline to apply is December 17, 2021

As mentioned above, 776 candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the written exam and in the interview round. Selected candidates will be getting a monthly salary between Rs. 44,900 and Rs. 1,42,400. The minimum required eligibility to apply is that candidates should have done a Diploma in Engineering in a relevant field. The minimum age required to apply is 21 years and the upper age limit is 42 years. However, certain age relaxation is allowed for which details can be checked in official notification.

Here's How to Apply for UKPSC JE Recruitment 2021

  • Eligible and interested candidates can visit any of the official websites ukpsc.gov.in or ukpsc.net.in
  • On the homepage, read instructions for filling up an online application form and click on apply now
  • Candidates will then be redirected to the registration window where they will have to get themselves registered by entering all the required details
  • Candidates will then have to submit the required documents on the portal, upload passport size picture and signature and click on submit
  • Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the filled application form for future reference
  • Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website as well as registered email ID for being updated about the recruitment process
