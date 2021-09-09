UKSSSC Admit Cards Out For Accountant, Other Posts Recruitment; Here's How To Download

The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission, also known as UKSSSC, has released the Admit Card 2021 for the recruitment examination. The recruitment drive for which the hall tickets have been released aims to select 541 candidates for Assistant Accountant, Accounts Auditor, and Assistant Review Officer positions. Registered andidates can now download their admit cards. It has been uploaded on the official website of UKSSSC at sssc.uk.gov.in. To check hall tickets quickly, candidates should be ready with their application number, date of birth and other credentials. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download hall tickets.

UKSSSC 2021: Important Date

This year, the written exam is scheduled to be held between September 12 to 14, 2021

UKSSSC Admit Card 2021: Steps to download here

Registered candidates should visit the official website of Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission, sssc.uk.gov.in.

On the homepage, select the suitable link

Enter registration number, candidate’s name, fathers name and date of birth

Login and download UKSSSC Admit Card 2021

Candidates should take a print of the admit card to furnish at the examination centre.

Candidates who have applied for the 514 posts of assistant accountant, accounts auditor, assistant review officer, accountant, accountant women welfare, power transmission corporation assistant, auditor assistant and cashier posts can download their admit cards now. Candidates can download the hall tickets by following the steps mentioned above. It is mandatory to carry the admit card to the exam hall. Failing to do so, they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall.

