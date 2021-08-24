UKSSSC Forest Guard 2021: Apply For 894 Posts; Check Eligibility, Pay Scale, Dates & More

UKSSC Forest Guard 2021: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSC) has invited applicants for recruitment to 894 posts. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the UKSSSC Forest Guard 2021 recruitment notification has been issued on the official website of the UKSSSC or sssc.UK.gov.in. Candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of UKSSC Recruitment 2021. It must be noted that the last date for applying is October 7, 2021, and no application will be accepted after this date.

UKSSC Forest Guard 2021 | UKSSC Recruitment 2021 | Official notice

As per the latest notification issued by the board, the last date for paying the application fee is October 9, 2021. The examination for the recruitment of the UKSSC Forest Guard will be conducted in December 2021. However, the dates have not been disclosed yet, but the reports suggest that the examination will be held somewhere in the starting week or near the second week of December.

UKSSSC Forest Guard 2021: Important Dates

Category Application process begins on August 24, 2021 Last date to apply October 7, 2021 Last date for fee payment October 9, 2021 Date of written exam December 2021 (Tentative)

UKSSSC Forest Guard 2021 | UKSSC Recruitment 2021 | Vacancy Details

The selection of the candidates will be based on written tests, physical measurement tests, and physical endurance tests. Speaking about the number of vacancies in the various categories: the General category has 473 vacancies, OBC has 126 seats, SC/ST has 164 seats, and EWS has 94 posts.

UKSSSC Forest Guard 2021: Pay Scale

Those candidates who get selected for posts will receive a monthly remuneration of Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100.

Eligibility criteria| Age Limit | Application fee

The candidates applying for the UKSSC Forest Guard 2021 must be between 12 and 8 years of age. A candidate must have a class of 10 or 12 certificates from any recognized board. The application fee for the UKSSSC Forest Guard is Rs 300 for general and OBC. While SC, ST, and EWS candidates will have to pay Rs 150. The application form will be accepted online only.