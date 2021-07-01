UKSSSC Recruitment 2021: Apply For 404 Positions Before August 19, Check Vacancy Details

UKSSSC Recruitment 2021: Uttrakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission is hiring 404 candidates. It will be for the position of monitoring assistant and lab assistant, cooperative supervisor, photographer, pharmacist, chemist, graduate assistant. Candidates who are eligible should apply latest by 19th August 2021. Candidates can check the official website for more information. These 404 vacancies are available under various departments for Group C posts. Candidates who applied for the posts must be graduates or postgraduates. Details of vacancies like age limit, eligibility can be checked here-

Uttarakhand SSSC recruitment: Important Dates

Announcement of vacancy - 30th June 2021

Online application will start from- 06th July 2021

Last date for submission of application- 19th August 2021

Last date for submission of online application fee- 21 August 2021

Exam Month - December 2021(exact date not announced yet)

UKSSSC Vacancy Details for 404 posts

Monitoring Assistant - 08

Lab. Assistant - 07

Cooperative Supervisor - 02

Environmental Supervisor - 291

Lab. Assistant - 87

Lab. Assistant - 09

Photographer - 02

Scientific Assistant - 05

Pharmacist - 08

Chemist - 13

Graduate Assistant - 02

OTR is important

Committee has decided that 'One Time Registration' will be mandatory. Students who have not filled OTR are requested to fill it as soon as possible. Data filled in for OTR will be used in the application form. Candidates must ensure that details should be correct to their knowledge. In case of any help regarding filling OTR, students can call toll-free number, 9520991172 or can WhatsApp on 9520991174. Candidates can also mail at chunavatog@gmail.com.

Eligibility criteria for UKSSSC recruitment

For Monitoring Assistant position candidate should be Intermediate with Science

For Lab. Assistant position candidate should have done Intermediate with Science

For applying for the Cooperative Supervisor position, the candidate should have done intermediate with Science

In order to apply for Environmental Supervisor, the candidate should have done intermediate with Science

For Lab. Assistant Intermediate degree is required

For Lab. Assistant position, candidates should have done B.Sc in Physics/Chemistry/Forensic Science etc.

For Photographer candidate should have done B.Sc in Physics

Masters in the relevant stream is required for being Scientific Assistant

For Pharmacist position diploma in pharmacy is required

Chemist - B.Sc in relevant stream

Graduate Assistant - B.Sc in relevant stream

Age Limit