UKSSSC Security Guard Admit Card 2021 Released; Here's Direct Link

UKSSSC Security Guard Admit Card 2021: Uttarakhand Subordinate Selection Service Commission also known as UKSSSC has published the Admit Card for the Entrance Examination of the Security Guard recruitment examination 2021. This year the examination will be held in offline mode and will be conducted on September 26, 2021. All those candidates who have registered for the examination of the UKSSSC Sachivalaya Rakshak or Security Guard posts can download the UKSSSC Security guard admit card 2021 by visiting the official website.

Candidates must note that the UKSSSC Security guard examination will be for 2 hours and consist of 100 objective-type questions. All the questions in the examination will be based on MCQ patterns and the exam will be of High School Level. Candidates who are going to take part in the examination can download the UKSSSC Admit card 2021 by clicking on the direct link given here - USKSSSC Security Guard Admit Card download 2021.

UKSSSC Security Guard Admit Card Download: Follow these steps

To download the UKSSSC Admit Card 2021, visiting the official website of UKSSSC.

Now click on the hyperlink that reads, " Exam/Recruitment " link. (This link is available on the left side of the screen)

" link. (This link is available on the left side of the screen) Click on the link that reads " Designation-Click for Admit Card (Admit Card) of Guard (Secretariat Security Cadre) ".

". Automatically, a new page will open.

Now, you will be asked to fill in details like - mobile number, name, father's name, DOB, and then click on submit button.

Now you can download your admit and take a printout for future use.

Image: Unsplash