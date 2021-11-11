ULET Answer Key 2021 For Rajasthan University LLB Entrance Test Released, Check Here

ULET Result 2021 Update: University of Rajasthan has released the Rajasthan University LLB entrance test, ULET Answer Key 2021. The answer key which has been released is for 3 year LLB courses. Candidates must know that the answer key which has been released is provisional in nature. Therefore, candidates can raise objections if they want to on November 11 and November 12, 2021. The answer key is available in sets A, B, and C at the official website uniraj.ac.in.

The answer key has been released for exam which was conducted in offline mode on November 10, 2021, from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm. The exam was conducted at various exam centres across the state. Candidates should know that after considering the objections raised by them, the final answer key will be out on November 15, 2021. The steps to download ULET answer key 2021 and to raise objections have been shared below.

ULET Answer Key 2021: Steps to download and raise objections

Candidates will have to visit the official website of the University of Rajasthan, uniraj.ac.in.

On the homepage, scroll down and select ‘ULET 2021’ from the ‘Website Links’ section available

After being redirected to another window, click on ‘ULET 2021 Answer Key’

PDF file having answer key will be displayed on the screen, download the PDF file

Candidates are advised to take a printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to check the provisional answer key

How to raise objections