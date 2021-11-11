Last Updated:

ULET Answer Key 2021 For Rajasthan University LLB Entrance Test Released, Check Here

ULET Answer Key 2021: Rajasthan University LLB entrance test provisional answer key released. Here are the steps that need to be followed to download the same.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
ULET Answer Key 2021

Image: Shutterstock


ULET Result 2021 Update: University of Rajasthan has released the Rajasthan University LLB entrance test, ULET Answer Key 2021. The answer key which has been released is for 3 year LLB courses. Candidates must know that the answer key which has been released is provisional in nature. Therefore, candidates can raise objections if they want to on November 11 and November 12, 2021. The answer key is available in sets A, B, and C at the official website uniraj.ac.in.

The answer key has been released for exam which was conducted in offline mode on November 10, 2021, from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm. The exam was conducted at various exam centres across the state. Candidates should know that after considering the objections raised by them, the final answer key will be out on November 15, 2021. The steps to download ULET answer key 2021 and to raise objections have been shared below.

ULET Answer Key 2021: Steps to download and raise objections

  • Candidates will have to visit the official website of the University of Rajasthan, uniraj.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, scroll down and select ‘ULET 2021’ from the ‘Website Links’ section available
  • After being redirected to another window, click on ‘ULET 2021 Answer Key’
  • PDF file having answer key will be displayed on the screen, download the PDF file
  • Candidates are advised to take a printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to check the provisional answer key

How to raise objections

The official notice on answer keys reads, “Examinees are directed to submit the representation in writing regarding objection in Answer Key, if any, to the Convener, ULET-2021, Department of Law, University of Rajasthan, Jaipur on 11-11-2021 and 12-11-2021 between 9.00 am to 02.30 pm” Candidates must first download ULET Answer Key 2021 from the official website shared above and calculate their approximate marks.

READ | Rajasthan University Admission 2021 date has been extended till August 23, see details
READ | REET 2021: Rajasthan University exams on Sept 25 to 27 cancelled; Check here
READ | Uniraj Result 2021: Rajasthan University releases semester results for various courses
READ | Rajasthan CM Gehlot writes to PM Modi urging further reduction in excise duty on fuel
READ | Rajasthan Police Recruitment: Applications invited for over 4500 vacancies, apply here
Tags: ULET Answer Key 2021, ULET, University of Rajasthan
First Published:
COMMENT