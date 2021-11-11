ULET Answer Key 2021 For Rajasthan University LLB Entrance Test Released, Check Here

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
ULET Result 2021 Update: University of Rajasthan has released the Rajasthan University LLB entrance test, ULET Answer Key 2021. The answer key which has been released is for 3 year LLB courses. Candidates must know that the answer key which has been released is provisional in nature. Therefore, candidates can raise objections if they want to on November 11 and November 12, 2021. The answer key is available in sets A, B, and C at the official website uniraj.ac.in.
The answer key has been released for exam which was conducted in offline mode on November 10, 2021, from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm. The exam was conducted at various exam centres across the state. Candidates should know that after considering the objections raised by them, the final answer key will be out on November 15, 2021. The steps to download ULET answer key 2021 and to raise objections have been shared below.
The official notice on answer keys reads, “Examinees are directed to submit the representation in writing regarding objection in Answer Key, if any, to the Convener, ULET-2021, Department of Law, University of Rajasthan, Jaipur on 11-11-2021 and 12-11-2021 between 9.00 am to 02.30 pm” Candidates must first download ULET Answer Key 2021 from the official website shared above and calculate their approximate marks.