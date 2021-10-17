Under Haryana's 'Super 100' Scheme, 26 Govt School Students Secure IIT Seats

As many as 26 students who trained under Haryana’s flagship ‘Super-100’ programme this year have bagged IIT seats. The students, who passed high school with more than 80 per cent marks, have all cleared JEE Advanced exam as they qualified multi-layered screening process, a Haryana government spokesperson announced at a press conference. Under the Haryana government’s ambitious 'Super 100' initiative, the meritorious students within the state government schools are provided opportunities in major higher educational institutions basis their calibre, and the full cost of stationery, food, stationery, transport, mock tests etc is born by the government. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is expected to felicitate the meritorious students that have grabbed the IIT seats at a state-level function scheduled for October 22 in Panchkula.

हरियाणा सरकार द्वारा चलाए जा रहे "सुपर-100" कार्यक्रम के 26 विद्यार्थियों ने JEE Advance परीक्षा में सफल होकर IIT की सीटों पर कब्जा किया है। — CMO Haryana (@cmohry) October 16, 2021

The spokesperson told the reporters at the conference that during the 2019-21 session, at least 119 students in Rewari and Panchkula centres completed their non-medical training. Nearly 54 students qualified for the advanced test. Of the total, as many as 26 students from Haryana got the IIT seat. 10 students from the SC category secured the IIT seats, said the spokesperson, of these a student named Sushil Kumar from Ambala, scored an All India Rank of 192 in the SC category. Eight each from OBC and the general category have entered the competitive IIT examinations. Meanwhile, the Haryana CM Khattar ordered the state to increase the number of centres of the Super-100 programme to four last year to provide the students in the state with more educational opportunities.

Financial aid to children for education during COVID-19

Haryana government had earlier extended financial aid to children orphaned due to COVID-19. In a first, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had announced free education specifically for young girls at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya till class 12th. Also Rs 51, 000 will be deposited into their bank accounts & will be provided to them with interest at the time of their marriage. "Young girls will be provided free education at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya till class 12th. Rs 51, 000 will be deposit into their bank accounts & will be provided to them with interest at the time of their marriages," said Haryana CM. Haryana Government also ensured 2,500 per month to kids till the age of 18 years-- who lost both their parents due to COVID-19 infection under the Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana.