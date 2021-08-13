Union Bank Of India Recruitment 2021: Here's How To Apply For 347 Specialist Officer Posts

Union Bank of India Recruitment 2021: The Union Bank of India (UBI) has uploaded UBI Recruitment notification 2021. The recruitment drive aims to recruit candidates for 347 positions of Specialist Officers. Interested candidates can check the eligibility and other details on the official website unionbankofindia.co.in. The important dates and steps to apply for the same are mentioned below in this article.

UBI Recruitment 2021 notification: Important Dates

The notification has been released on August 12, 2021

The last date to apply for the same is September 3, 2021

Last date to print online application form is September 18, 2021

UBI Recruitment 2021: Steps to Apply

Interested candidates should visit the official website mentioned above which is unionbankofindia.co.in.

On the homepage, go to the recruitment tab and go to current recruitment.

Click on link which reads 'Apply Online for Specialist Officer Post'.

Candidates will be redirected to a new page where they will have to register themselves.

Along with filling in the required details, candidates will have to submit documents such as photograph, signature, and others.

In order to submit the form, candidates will have to pay the fees of Rs 850 online.

Candidates are advised to download a copy of the form for future reference.

UBI Recruitment 2021: Details

In order to select candidates for the post of Specialist Officer, candidates will have to go through online examination which will be MCQ-based. It will consist of subjects such as Language Ability, Aptitude, Reasoning. The second step of recruitment is a personal interview. The recruitment drive aims to hire Senior Manager, Assistant Manager, Manager, Forex, Assistant Manager, Technical Matter, Manager, Risk, Manager, Civil Engineer, Manager, Architect, and others. Candidates must note that the minimum age to apply for each post is 20 years whereas the maximum age is 40 years.