Union Bank Of India Recruitment 2021: Here's How To Apply For 347 Specialist Officer Posts

Union Bank of India Recruitment 2021: The Union Bank of India (UBI) has uploaded UBI Recruitment notification 2021. The recruitment drive aims to recruit candidates for 347 positions of Specialist Officers. Interested candidates can check the eligibility and other details on the official website unionbankofindia.co.in. The important dates and steps to apply for the same are mentioned below in this article.
In order to select candidates for the post of Specialist Officer, candidates will have to go through online examination which will be MCQ-based. It will consist of subjects such as Language Ability, Aptitude, Reasoning. The second step of recruitment is a personal interview. The recruitment drive aims to hire Senior Manager, Assistant Manager, Manager, Forex, Assistant Manager, Technical Matter, Manager, Risk, Manager, Civil Engineer, Manager, Architect, and others. Candidates must note that the minimum age to apply for each post is 20 years whereas the maximum age is 40 years.