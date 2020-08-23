Union Min Jitendra Singh Says States And UT Can Avail NRA Conducted CET For Job Selection

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh announced that States and Union Territories can now avail the Common Eligibility Test (CET) which is conducted by the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) for job selection. He added that the score from the CET exam should be shared with recruiting agencies in the State and well as Union Territory Administrations.

Hugely beneficial to States and Union Territories

In addition, the results would also be shared with Public Sector Undertakings and subsequently, with the private sector as well. The Union Minister stated that the prime motive for sharing the result would be to help recruiting agencies on recruitment costs as well as time and effort spent on recruitment. This initiative would also benefit young job aspirants as it is convenient and cost-effective.

Singh said the next step is to create a Memorandum of Understanding that would allow these agencies to use the CET scores. According to the Union Minister, the Department of Personnel and Training, and the multiple States and Union Territories that he is in contact with, are inclined towards this arrangement and have expressed enthusiastic support for this reform.

Union Minister hails NRA

Earlier, Singh had called the plan to create the National Recruitment Agency is a "landmark reform in the history of India since independence." He also added that the NRA will bring ease of recruiting, selecting, placement for jobs and will also make the living easier for certain sections of the society.

The NRA test scores shall remain valid for a total period of three years, from the date the result has been declared. The best scores of the exam shall count to be the valid score for the candidate. Any candidate can appear for the exam multiple times until the upper age limit has not been met.

