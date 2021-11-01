Last Updated:

Union Min Rajkumar Ranjan Singh Visits Nalanda University; Hails Vice-Chancellor's Efforts

Upon his visit to Nalanda, MoS Rajkumar Ranjan Singh took part in the inauguration ceremony of Nalanda University's Teaching block.

Rajkumar Ranjan Singh

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh visited Bihar's Nalanda University on October 29. Upon his visit, Singh took part in the inauguration ceremony of the teaching block of the varsity. While encouraging the students to imbibe the Nalanda way of life, MoS Singh stated that the participation of students from various countries enriched the overall experience offered by the University.

Union Min Singh hails Nalanda University's achievements 

Hailing the accomplishments of Nalanda University, MoS Rajkumar Ranjan Singh stated that it is our nation's gift to the world and would contribute to making the world a better place. While emphasising that the Nalanda University was among the prestigious undertakings by the Ministry of External Affairs, MoS Singh said that the students can play an important role in promoting 'understanding and mindfulness'. While attesting that he was satisfied with the way Nalanda University has emerged as a world-class international university and in a short span of time (three years), MoS Singh acknowledged the persistence and efforts put in by University Vice-Chancellor Professor Sunaina Singh.

While complimenting her, MoS Singh said, "She (Prof Sunaina Singh) reflected the true spirit and competence of the Indian woman. Prof. Singh's efforts is creating a legacy in the revival of Nalanda University and will serve as a role model for many other upcoming institutions to emulate."

The 'Nalanda Way' - an amalgamation of ancient knowledge and modern technology

In an official release, MoS Rajkumar Ranjan Singh expressed his desire to visit Nalanda University again while going on to admire the creation of the newly-elected place where ignited minds released their aspirations. The release mentioned that the minister was impressed by the combination of modern technology with the planning of creating a Carbon-Neutral and zero waste campus and admired the efforts in bringing harmony with nature.

The release read, "Traditional Indian knowledge is blended with the modern disciplines. Course updating and making it relevant for the times is ensured by regular academic audit. The University is the nodal centre for the ASEAN-India Network of Universities."

While hosting an interaction with the students of the varsity regarding inculcating the 'Nalanda Way', MoS Singh elucidated that man living in harmony with man, a man living in harmony with nature and man living as part of the nature inspires others to do more, learn more and dream more with the amalgamation of ancient knowledge and modern technology. 

