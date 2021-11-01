Union Min Rajkumar Ranjan Singh Visits Nalanda University; Hails Vice-Chancellor's Efforts

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh visited Bihar's Nalanda University on October 29. Upon his visit, Singh took part in the inauguration ceremony of the teaching block of the varsity. While encouraging the students to imbibe the Nalanda way of life, MoS Singh stated that the participation of students from various countries enriched the overall experience offered by the University.

Launched the Teaching Block of @NalandaUniversity in presence of Prof. Sunaina Singh, Vice Chancellor, Nalanda University and the student community. I remain confident that Nalanda University will produce thought leaders, true to its glorious past! @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/84MMvt2dTw — Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh (@RanjanRajkuma11) October 29, 2021

Union Min Singh hails Nalanda University's achievements

Hailing the accomplishments of Nalanda University, MoS Rajkumar Ranjan Singh stated that it is our nation's gift to the world and would contribute to making the world a better place. While emphasising that the Nalanda University was among the prestigious undertakings by the Ministry of External Affairs, MoS Singh said that the students can play an important role in promoting 'understanding and mindfulness'. While attesting that he was satisfied with the way Nalanda University has emerged as a world-class international university and in a short span of time (three years), MoS Singh acknowledged the persistence and efforts put in by University Vice-Chancellor Professor Sunaina Singh.

While complimenting her, MoS Singh said, "She (Prof Sunaina Singh) reflected the true spirit and competence of the Indian woman. Prof. Singh's efforts is creating a legacy in the revival of Nalanda University and will serve as a role model for many other upcoming institutions to emulate."

“Institutions like Nalanda can play a critical role in promoting understanding & mindfulness. It envisages a revival of India as a preeminent education hub; it is our gift to the World.” Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh @nalanda_univ(2/3)@PMOIndia @MEAIndia @RanjanRajkuma11 @NitishKumar https://t.co/g19gQX0Xy6 pic.twitter.com/Wloze0Blny — Nalanda University (@nalanda_univ) October 29, 2021

The 'Nalanda Way' - an amalgamation of ancient knowledge and modern technology

In an official release, MoS Rajkumar Ranjan Singh expressed his desire to visit Nalanda University again while going on to admire the creation of the newly-elected place where ignited minds released their aspirations. The release mentioned that the minister was impressed by the combination of modern technology with the planning of creating a Carbon-Neutral and zero waste campus and admired the efforts in bringing harmony with nature.

The release read, "Traditional Indian knowledge is blended with the modern disciplines. Course updating and making it relevant for the times is ensured by regular academic audit. The University is the nodal centre for the ASEAN-India Network of Universities."

While hosting an interaction with the students of the varsity regarding inculcating the 'Nalanda Way', MoS Singh elucidated that man living in harmony with man, a man living in harmony with nature and man living as part of the nature inspires others to do more, learn more and dream more with the amalgamation of ancient knowledge and modern technology.

Delighted to interact with student friends @nalanda_univ . Encouraged them to imbibe the Nalanda way of life. pic.twitter.com/bngvab4MSg — Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh (@RanjanRajkuma11) October 29, 2021

Image: Twitter/@RanjanRajkuma11