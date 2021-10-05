Uniraj Result 2021: Rajasthan University Releases Semester Results For Various Courses

Rajasthan University Results 2021: University of Rajasthan has declared Uniraj Result 2021 for semester examinations. The results have been declared for BSc, BA LLB, MA, MCom, and MSc exams. This year the undergraduate and postgraduate semester exams were held between September 8 and 21, 2021. All those students who had appeared in the semester examinations on the above-mentioned dates can check their scorecards now. The results have been uploaded on the official website of Rajasthan University at uniraj.ac.in.

The results have been released for B.A. LL.B. (five years) integrated course exam 8th Sem, B.A. LL.B. (five years) integrated course exam 10th Sem, B.Sc. Part-III, L.L.M. (HR AND VE). The re-evaluation results can be downloaded from the official website. Candidates should be ready with their roll number and date of birth to check results quickly. The steps to check results as well as the direct link to check Uniraj Result 2021 have been mentioned below.

Rajasthan University results download: Steps to check semester results

Candidates who took the semester exam for the above-mentioned subjects should visit the official website of the University of Rajasthan, uniraj.ac.in.

On the homepage, candidates will have to click on the ‘Result’ link on the footer menu

Or here is the direct link to check results - Uniraj Result 2021.

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to input the credentials

After entering the roll number and date of birth, candidates should click on ‘Find’.

The results will be displayed on the screen, candidates should cross-check the same and download it

Candidates are also advised to take a printout for future reference

Candidates are hereby informed that they will be getting the physical copy of the answer sheet too. The physical copy of marksheets will be issued by the University. The marksheet will have details such as the candidate’s name, course, marks, semester etc.