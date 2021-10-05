Uniraj Result 2021: Rajasthan University Releases Semester Results For Various Courses

Quick links:
Image: Pixabay
Rajasthan University Results 2021: University of Rajasthan has declared Uniraj Result 2021 for semester examinations. The results have been declared for BSc, BA LLB, MA, MCom, and MSc exams. This year the undergraduate and postgraduate semester exams were held between September 8 and 21, 2021. All those students who had appeared in the semester examinations on the above-mentioned dates can check their scorecards now. The results have been uploaded on the official website of Rajasthan University at uniraj.ac.in.
The results have been released for B.A. LL.B. (five years) integrated course exam 8th Sem, B.A. LL.B. (five years) integrated course exam 10th Sem, B.Sc. Part-III, L.L.M. (HR AND VE). The re-evaluation results can be downloaded from the official website. Candidates should be ready with their roll number and date of birth to check results quickly. The steps to check results as well as the direct link to check Uniraj Result 2021 have been mentioned below.
Candidates are hereby informed that they will be getting the physical copy of the answer sheet too. The physical copy of marksheets will be issued by the University. The marksheet will have details such as the candidate’s name, course, marks, semester etc.